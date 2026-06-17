Knowles Specialty Components Meet Growing Demand for Pulse Power in Complex Applications

ITASCA, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across aerospace and defense applications, industrial systems, and medical devices, modern technologies increasingly depend on precise, reliable, and repeatable power delivered in tightly controlled timeframes. These needs place a greater demand on the components, particularly capacitors, that store and release energy in these high-reliability applications.

As Knowles continues to expand its portfolio of high-performance capacitors, including film and ceramic high-energy pulse discharge capacitors, the company's capabilities are aligned with these requirements, supporting customers worldwide in a broad range of pulse power applications.

In pulse power applications, engineers are designing around defined energy discharges, where both the amount of energy and delivery timing must be tightly controlled. Capacitors largely define the precision of energy storage, the reliability of its release, and the consistency of system performance over time. Knowles designs capacitors to meet these demands across a wide range of energy levels and operating conditions.

Low energy pulses are used in neuromodulation therapies for pain management. Higher energy pulses drive industrial and scientific systems such as CO₂ lasers used in semiconductor manufacturing, downhole perforation systems in energy exploration, and life saving medical equipment including defibrillators and advanced imaging systems. At the extreme end are ultra high energy pulses used in energy research.

What these applications have in common is the need for precision. Regardless of the amount of energy required, a pulse must fire at the right moment, at the right level, every time—even under electrical, thermal, and environmental stress.

"In pulse power, consistency is everything," said Jeff Niew, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knowles. "As systems move from the lab into real world deployment, components have to perform reliably, not just once, but over and over again, under demanding conditions. That's where Knowles focuses—designing and validating high-performance capacitors for the environments our customers actually operate in."

Knowles is investing in advanced testing, tighter process controls, and application specific design expertise to deliver custom pulse power solutions at scale.

Pulse power turns stored energy into real world outcomes. Knowles designs and manufactures the capacitors that make that delivery precise, repeatable, and scalable.

Knowles is demonstrating its high-performance capacitors at upcoming power and plasma science events, including the International Conference on Plasma Science June 22-26 and the IEEE International Power Modulator and High Voltage Conference July 12-16.

About Knowles

Knowles is a leading manufacturer of specialty electronic components. The company designs parts that perform unique, critical functions for innovative technologies. Through extreme reliability, custom engineering, and scalable manufacturing, Knowles enables businesses to succeed in the most demanding applications across MedTech, Defense, and Industrial markets.

Knowles' high-performance capacitors, RF/Microwave filters, advanced medtech microphones, balanced armatures, and miniaturization products enable and enhance the performance of technologies with the power to change, improve, and save lives. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles has grown into a global organization with employees spanning 11 countries.

For more information, please visit knowles.com.

SOURCE Knowles Corporation