KNOX Hydration Expands U.S. Presence Through Tampa Bay Lightning Partnership

KNOX Hydration named official sports drink of Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KNOX Hydration, the rapidly growing performance hydration brand, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning, becoming the Official Sports Drink of the Bolts.

Built for athletes and active lifestyles, KNOX Hydration delivers a premium functional sports beverage formulated with electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins and minerals to support hydration, replenishment and recovery. With no sugar, no caffeine and no crash, KNOX is designed to help people perform at their best, whether competing at the highest level or pursuing everyday performance.

"The Tampa Bay Lightning have built a culture of excellence, resilience and championship success that aligns perfectly with the values of KNOX," said John Schaefer, CEO of KNOX Hydration. "We look forward to creating memorable experiences for Lightning fans while supporting the health and performance of athletes and active people throughout the Tampa Bay community."

As the Official Sports Drink of the Lightning, KNOX Hydration will be integrated across a wide range of team and fan experiences throughout the partnership, including in-arena branding, digital and social media content, hospitality programs and consumer activations designed to engage hockey fans across the Tampa Bay region.

Beyond the arena, the partnership creates meaningful opportunities for KNOX to become an active member of the Tampa Bay community. Working alongside the Lightning Foundation, KNOX will support initiatives that promote youth participation in sport, healthy and active lifestyles, and programs that make a positive impact throughout the region. These initiatives reflect KNOX's belief that great partnerships should extend beyond sport to help strengthen the communities they serve.

"We are excited to welcome Knox Hydration to the Tampa Bay Lightning family and support the brand's growth in the United States," said Vinik Sports Group Senior Vice President, Partnerships Sheri Anderson. "Through a dynamic combination of game-day activations, digital storytelling, and community engagement initiatives, this partnership will connect Knox Hydration with passionate Bolts fans and consumers across Tampa Bay."

Fans can expect to see KNOX Hydration throughout Lightning games and events, as well as across the team's digital channels and community programming. The partnership will feature product sampling, interactive fan activations, exclusive content celebrating performance, recovery and healthy lifestyles, and community events delivered in collaboration with the Lightning Foundation that bring fans and families closer to the game.

The partnership also represents another significant step in KNOX Hydration's international growth strategy as the company prepares for its official U.S. launch later this year. Following successful expansion across Africa, Australia and the United Kingdom, KNOX is rapidly establishing a global footprint through strategic partnerships with some of the world's most recognizable sports organizations.

The Lightning join an elite portfolio of KNOX partners, including the UFC, Newcastle United and other soon-to-be-announced partnerships. Together, these partnerships reinforce KNOX's commitment to aligning with organizations that inspire peak performance both on the field of play and within the communities they serve.

About KNOX Hydration

KNOX Hydration is a premium functional sports beverage created for people committed to being their best. Formulated with electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins and minerals, KNOX supports hydration, replenishment and recovery without sugar or caffeine. Through partnerships with some of the world's leading sports organizations and athletes, KNOX is building a global community inspired by performance, resilience and excellence. Trusted by elite athletes. Made for everyday life.

About the Tampa Bay Lightning

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to Benchmark International Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became Benchmark International Arena in 2025 when Benchmark International partnered with Vinik and the Lightning. Since 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz joined the expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group in 2024, alongside Arctos, which initially joined in 2021. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing Benchmark International Arena, Vinik Sports Group, through TBSE, manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida.

Mark Jacobs, Director of Global Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE KNOX Hydration