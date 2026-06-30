Kodex Builds the Rails for How Governments Request User Data From Companies

At its Q2 keynote, Kodex revealed automated request processing, system-to-system government intake, and a preview of agent-driven workflows: the infrastructure underneath the Kodex Global Network.

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, law enforcement and government agencies ask private companies to hand over data they hold about their users. Today Kodex unveiled the infrastructure that carries those requests: a structured, automated, verified rail that carries a request from submission to a company ready to respond. The announcement came at the company's second Kodex Global Keynote.

Kodex MCP Kodex Global Keynote - June 2026

The volume of these requests climbs every year, and companies must respond fast. At the same time, AI has made it cheaper to fake one. Kodex's threat intelligence tracks compromised government email accounts, forged court orders, and fraudulent requests sold as a service, all aimed at impersonating law enforcement.

"Government requests for user data are growing, and getting faster isn't optional," said Matt Donahue, co-founder and CEO of Kodex. "The only question is whether they move on infrastructure you can verify and audit, or on fax machines and email you can't confirm. We built the rails."

Three capabilities sit on the rail. AI Structured Data reads an inbound request and structures the data it asks for before anyone opens it, launching for the US market, in English. Intake Bridge lets government systems submit requests directly, system to system, going live first under the EU's e-Evidence Regulation, which applies from August 18, 2026. And a previewed Kodex MCP server lets a company's own AI agent work the rail through scoped, auditable tools; forward-looking, not yet generally available.

"The system understands the request, finds the data, and prepares the response," said Jesse Goodman, VP Product Delivery at Kodex. "But the person at the company still decides what gets produced and hits send. The infrastructure does the work. The human makes the call." None of this releases data on its own; the same verification protects users from fraudulent requests.

The keynote closed with The Call, a documentary short on a jury-duty cryptocurrency scam run out of a Georgia prison, following detectives at the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Economic Crimes Unit, working with Coinbase, as they unwind a multi-state fraud network and return the victim's money.

About Kodex

Kodex operates the Kodex Global Network, the verified network for law enforcement data requests, connecting 15,000 agencies and 150,000 verified investigators with the companies that hold the data they request. Learn more at kodexglobal.com.

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SOURCE Kodex Global