Kollo Health Launches FLEX+ Advanced Joint Support Featuring AprèsFlex®

Advanced Dual-Capsule System Designed to Support Joint Function, Mobility and Active Living

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Kollo Health Ltd., the UK wellness brand known for its premium liquid collagen products, has launched FLEX+ Advanced Joint Support, a new supplement featuring AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, PLT's clinically studied Boswellia serrata extract for joint comfort and mobility.

FLEX+ represents Kollo's entry into the dedicated joint-health category and introduces a dual-capsule delivery system designed to combine clinically studied joint ingredients with nutrients supporting bone and muscle function.

According to Jenni Falconer, Founder at Kollo Health, FLEX+ represents a natural evolution of the brand's wellness platform. "Kollo customers have long used our collagen products to support connective tissue health and recovery," said Jenni. "With FLEX+, we wanted to go further by introducing clinically studied joint ingredients in a system specifically designed to support mobility and everyday well-being. Kollo Health Ltd., the UK wellness brand known for its premium liquid collagen products, has launched FLEX+ Advanced Joint Support, a new supplement featuring AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, PLT's clinically studied Boswellia serrata extract for joint comfort and mobility.

The innovative system delivers two coordinated capsules:

Inner capsule: Univestin ® and AprèsFlex, two clinically studied joint-support ingredients backed by human clinical research

and AprèsFlex, two clinically studied joint-support ingredients backed by human clinical research Outer capsule: Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2 and black cumin seed oil to support bone and muscle health

The dual-capsule design creates what Kollo describes as "two capsules, one advanced system" designed to support normal joint function as part of a healthy, active lifestyle. The product is launching in March 2026 and will be available direct-to-consumer through Kollo's digital platform.

Expanding Kollo Beyond Collagen

According to Jenni Falconer, Founder at Kollo Health, FLEX+ represents a natural evolution of the brand's wellness platform. "Kollo customers have long used our collagen products to support connective tissue health and recovery," said Jenni. "With FLEX+, we wanted to go further by introducing clinically studied joint ingredients in a system specifically designed to support mobility and everyday well-being. The dual-capsule format allows us to deliver complementary nutrients in a structured way that reflects how the body actually supports joints, bones and movement," Jenni added.

Kollo has built its reputation around premium liquid collagen supplements designed for daily wellness and recovery. With FLEX+, the company expands into science-driven joint support, targeting consumers seeking more comprehensive musculoskeletal health solutions.

AprèsFlex: Four clinical studies demonstrate freedom to move

A key component of FLEX+ is AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support, a patented Boswellia serrata extract standardized to 20% AKBA (3-O-acetyl-11-keto-β-boswellic acid), the boswellic acid most closely associated with joint-support activity.

Unlike conventional Boswellia extracts that often require higher doses and extended supplementation periods, human clinical studies have shown that AprèsFlex can deliver significant improvements in joint comfort and physical function within just five days. The ingredient is also notable for its low clinically studied dose of only 100 mg per day, making it one of the most efficient joint health support ingredients available to formulators.

Across four randomized, placebo-controlled human trials, supplementation with AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support has demonstrated:

Rapid improvements in joint comfort within five days †

Improved mobility and joint flexibility †

Enhanced physical performance measures †

Support for healthy inflammatory balance in joints†

This fast-acting clinical profile has helped make AprèsFlex a preferred Boswellia ingredient in many premium joint-health formulations worldwide.

Why Joint Comfort and Cartilage Support Matter as We Age

For many women, maintaining joint comfort and mobility becomes increasingly important with age. Everyday activities such as walking, traveling, exercising, or simply staying active with family can become more challenging when joints feel stiff or uncomfortable. Supporting the health of cartilage — the resilient tissue that cushions joints and allows smooth movement — is an important component of maintaining long-term mobility and independence. Nutritional strategies that help support healthy cartilage and joint comfort are therefore becoming an important part of healthy aging routines.

The most recent clinical study on AprèsFlex expanded beyond pain and mobility endpoints to evaluate structural joint health, including cartilage. The study featured MRI imaging analysis that evaluated cartilage integrity—such as cartilage thickness, cartilage composition, and overall cartilage damage scores—along with related structural features within the joint. Subjects receiving AprèsFlex demonstrated favorable changes in cartilage-related MRI endpoints, including preserving cartilage thickness, slowing the loss of joint space and slowing the processes that wear down cartilage. These findings suggest that AprèsFlex can extend benefits beyond short-term comfort and mobility to include support for healthy aging.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, the collaboration highlights the growing convergence of lifestyle wellness brands and clinically substantiated ingredients. "Kollo has built a strong following around premium collagen products," said Fink. "With FLEX+, they are extending that platform into clinically supported joint health. By incorporating AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support into an innovative dual-capsule system, they are bringing together fast-acting joint science with a format that reinforces their commitment to thoughtful formulation. We're excited to be working with their formulation team," he added.

For more information on Kollo Health, visit www.kollohealth.com.

For more information on AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support, visit www.apresflex.com.

†Food supplements should not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

About Kollo Health

Kollo Health Ltd., headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a wellness company known for its premium liquid collagen and botanical supplements designed to support beauty, recovery, and connective tissue health. The company focuses on convenient daily nutrition products that support healthy ageing, active lifestyles, and overall wellbeing.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

[email protected]

407-412-9705

PLT Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

Kollo Health Contact:

Natasha Whiting, Co-Founder

Kollo Health

[email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions, Inc.