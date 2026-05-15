Koppers Management Participating in Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community as part of its participation in the Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference, which will be held in Austin, Texas, on May 19, 2026.

Koppers management will be represented by Bradley Pearce, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations.

The presentation materials will be available on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of approximately 1,800 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.