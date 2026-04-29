Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

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KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)

Apr 29, 2026, 19:46 ET

NAJU, South Korea, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2026, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at KEPCO's website, kepco.co.kr/eng/index.do (Investor Relations – IR Information – U.S. Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to [email protected].

SOURCE KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)

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