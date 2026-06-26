Korean Skincare Brand Meditherapy Tops Amazon U.S. Facial Serums, Breaking Into Beauty Best Sellers Top 20

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meditherapy, a Korean skincare brand, has reached the No.1 Best Seller position in Amazon U.S.'s Facial Serums category with its flagship Retinal Skin Booster Serum. The product has also entered Amazon Beauty's overall Best Sellers Top 20, marking a significant milestone in one of the world's most competitive beauty markets.

MEDITHERAPY Retinal Skin Booster Serum ranked as the #1 Best Seller in Facial Serums on Amazon, reflecting strong consumer demand in the North American market

Amazon's Best Sellers Rank (BSR) is determined by actual customer purchases, making it one of the clearest indicators of real consumer demand. Meditherapy's latest achievement follows an earlier milestone in which the Retinal Skin Booster Serum became Amazon's No.1 best-selling product for the "Retinal" search term, before expanding its leadership to the broader Facial Serums category.

The U.S. facial serum market is one of the most competitive segments in skincare, where established global brands such as The Ordinary, CeraVe, COSRX, and Medicube compete for consumer attention. Meditherapy's rise to the top reflects growing consumer trust rather than editorial recognition or industry awards.

Innovation Meets Gentle Efficacy

The Retinal Skin Booster Serum is a testament to K-beauty's advanced "beauty-tech" engineering. It combines encapsulated retinal liposomes with soothing Cica (Centella Asiatica) ingredients, successfully solving the long-standing industry challenge of delivering potent anti-aging results without the irritation typically associated with traditional retinol products.

Global customers have lauded the formula for its user experience, with many reviews highlighting "visible improvements in skin texture" and a "gentle, non-irritating feel" even for sensitive skin types. Its unique versatility — suitable for both the face and body — has also resonated strongly with consumers seeking high-performance, multi-purpose solutions.

A Sustainable Growth Model

Unlike brands that rely on massive product portfolios, Meditherapy's top-tier ranking with a single hero product underscores the brand's product-first strategy and execution capabilities. This success has been amplified by the brand's strong digital footprint, including endorsements from high-profile creators such as PONY, who has over 5.8 million subscribers.

"Reaching No.1 on Amazon U.S. is not the finish line — it is the starting point," said Meditherapy's management team. "If a single product can earn the trust of consumers in the world's largest beauty market, our next objective is to prove the sustainability of this growth. We are committed to evolving from a successful K-beauty brand into a globally trusted beauty-tech innovator."

Experience the Results

Discover why Meditherapy's Retinal Skin Booster Serum is the top-ranked facial serum on Amazon. Visit the official product page to learn more: https://www.amazon.com/MEDITHERAPY-Retinal-Skin-Booster-Serum/dp/B0DG4WXBCF

About Meditherapy

Meditherapy is a Korean skincare brand redefining professional skincare for everyday life. Guided by its mission, "Bringing the Clinic Home," the brand develops clinically inspired skincare solutions that combine proven ingredients with comfortable daily use. Following its philosophy that effective skincare should be both accessible and effortless, Meditherapy creates products designed to deliver visible results while fitting seamlessly into everyday routines. Discover the full collection at Meditherapy.co.kr and Amazon. Follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for skincare insights, product launches, and community updates.

SOURCE Meditherapy