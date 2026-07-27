Korea's First Fully AI-Generated Drama Sequence Airs in 2026's Highest-Rated Korean Miniseries"Agent Kim: Reactivated"

Morpheus Studios completed the entire three-minute sequence using only its AI video creation platform AICRON — 289 AI-generated cuts, zero live-action footage — saying the team "deliberately avoided what AI does best"

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean drama "Agent Kim: Reactivated" has ended its run with a nationwide rating of 23.0% and a peak of 27.1% (Nielsen Korea), the highest-rated Korean miniseries of 2026 to date. Aired on SBS in Korea and streaming on Netflix, the series topped Netflix's Global Non-English TV chart for three consecutive weeks and reached the Top 10 in 73 countries (per Netflix Tudum). It is also the first Korean commercial drama to feature a fully AI-generated three-minute sequence. Morpheus Studios, which produced the sequence, released production data to coincide with the finale.

A still from the fully AI-generated sequence in "Agent Kim: Reactivated" (Courtesy of Morpheus Studios) The AICRON node-based workflow used to create the "Agent Kim: Reactivated" sequence (Courtesy of Morpheus Studios)

The sequence, aired across Episodes 1 and 2, depicts a past covert mission of the protagonist (So Ji-sub) in North Korea — a building explosion, a snowbound car chase, gunfights and a river plunge. Not a single frame of live-action footage appears anywhere in the sequence: every shot, including multiple close-ups of the lead actor's face, was generated by AI. The actor's AI-recreated likeness was produced with his consent and the production company's cooperation.

Morpheus Studios generated roughly 500 concept images in the first month to lock the visual direction, then 1,000 AI images and over 2,000 video clips in two months; 289 cuts made the final broadcast. Everything from planning and image generation to editing and color grading ran 100% within AICRON, overseen by Ryu Jae-hwan, Vice President of Morpheus Studios and VFX supervisor ("Road to Boston," "Swing Kids," "The Flu").

"'Agent Kim: Reactivated' gave the team a clear goal: use AI to fully realize the protagonist's past exploits — scenes that would have demanded significant time and cost to shoot in live action," said Ryu. "What AI does best is reproducing patterns from the data it was trained on, and relying on that alone produces generic images. The key was pushing the technology toward what it is not naturally good at — cinematic angles and dramatic moments."

After the sequence aired, Korean social media reaction was dominated by "I had no idea it was AI." A disclaimer noted AI was used in parts of production, but the sequence's fully AI-generated nature went unnoticed until Morpheus Studios disclosed it — demonstrating that AI can now carry full sequences at broadcast quality, not just assist individual VFX shots.

For Morpheus Studios, the sequence also serves as a showcase for AICRON itself. "AICRON was built to give creators a new creative tool in AI, and we will keep upgrading it," said Sean Lee, CEO of Morpheus Studios.

About Morpheus Studios

Morpheus Studios is an AI video production studio founded by veteran VFX professionals from Korean film and television. In February 2026, the studio launched AICRON, a node-based AI video creation platform integrating more than 150 AI models. For more information, visit aicron.io.

Media Contact

Youngju Lim

Morpheus Studios

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SOURCE Morpheus Studios