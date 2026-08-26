Korea's No.1 Accessory Brand N.CAT Makes Ambitious U.S. Debut with First Flagship Store in California

Affordable, trend-forward and unmistakably Seoul-inspired, N.CAT brings Korean fashion accessories to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance—inviting shoppers to discover their next obsession and #NCATitUp.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N.CAT, one of South Korea's leading fashion accessory brands, has officially entered the U.S. retail market with its first fashion accessories store at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California. Following its grand opening on August 22, the Seoul-born brand brings its signature mix of affordable, trend-driven accessories and playful self-expression to Southern California.

N.CAT welcomes shoppers to its first U.S. store at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California, during its grand opening on August 22, 2026. Shoppers browse N.CAT's trend-forward accessories during the brand's grand opening at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California.

Founded in Seoul, South Korea, in 1991, N.CAT has grown into one of Korea's most recognized fashion accessory retailers, operating more than 140 stores nationwide. For more than three decades, the brand has made personal style approachable through affordable, trend-driven accessories designed for mixing, matching and everyday self-expression.

As Korean fashion and lifestyle continue to gain popularity worldwide, N.CAT's U.S. expansion reflects growing interest in brands that bring together style, culture and self-expression. The Torrance location marks the first step in introducing N.CAT's Seoul-inspired shopping experience to American consumers.

The new Del Amo Fashion Center store offers a curated selection of Korean fashion accessories, including jewelry, hair accessories, bags and lifestyle essentials. Inspired by Seoul's vibrant shopping culture, the store encourages customers to discover new trends, experiment with different looks and make each find their own.

To celebrate its U.S. debut, N.CAT hosted a grand opening event on August 22 featuring K-pop photocard giveaways, an in-store receipt photo booth, Lucky Spin prize events with qualifying purchases, and raffle drawings featuring signed K-pop albums and exclusive merchandise.

The celebration also brought #NCATitUp to life, N.CAT's social campaign inviting shoppers to share their personal styles, favorite accessory finds and shopping experiences with the brand's growing U.S. community.

From the moment doors opened at 10 a.m., shoppers lined up outside the store to be among the first to experience N.CAT's U.S. debut. Visitors explored the latest collections, participated in launch activities and shared their experiences across social media, highlighting growing enthusiasm for Korean fashion and accessories in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to introduce Seoul-inspired, trend-forward fashion accessories to the U.S. market and connect with American consumers through our first N.CAT store," said Jin Ho Yang, CEO of N.CAT.

Built around its brand philosophy, "Stay Bold. Be You.", N.CAT sees accessories as a way to experiment with style and express individuality. Its approachable pricing, trend-conscious designs and discovery-driven shopping environment have built a strong following in Korea, and the brand aims to bring that same experience to U.S. shoppers.

The Torrance store marks the beginning of N.CAT's long-term U.S. growth strategy. The brand is preparing to open its second U.S. location at Brea Mall in September 2026, further expanding its Southern California presence. N.CAT also plans to pursue future franchise opportunities as it grows across the United States.

About N.CAT

Founded in Seoul, South Korea, in 1991, N.CAT is a leading Korean accessories brand with more than 140 stores nationwide. The brand offers trend-forward jewelry, hair accessories, bags, fashion accessories and lifestyle essentials designed to make personal style accessible. Guided by "Stay Bold. Be You.", N.CAT combines affordable fashion, Seoul-inspired style and engaging retail experiences that encourage individual self-expression.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Yoo

646-830-1647

[email protected]

SOURCE N.CAT