Korg USA Mobilizes Workforce for Long Island Cares Volunteer Initiative Supporting Regional Food Security Efforts

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korg USA Inc. expanded its ongoing community involvement last week through a dedicated employee volunteer day at Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank. The initiative directly supports regional efforts to address food insecurity across Long Island by providing critical operational help to the non-profit organization. The collaborative effort highlights Korg USA's active corporate citizenship and aligns with a shared strategic vision to mobilize localized resources for neighbors facing humanitarian challenges.

Korg USA Volunteer Workforce

The relationship between the two entities is further strengthened by leadership integration, as Korg USA CFO Diana Cecchini serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Long Island Cares. This organizational connection facilitates direct alignment between Korg USA's corporate community engagement initiatives and the strategic goals of the food bank. By advancing leadership and active collaboration, the volunteer initiative directly supports Long Island Cares in its core mission to improve food security for families, sponsor programs focused on achieving self-sufficiency and educate the public on the root causes and consequences of hunger.

Long Island Cares formally acknowledged the impact of Korg USA's workforce following the volunteer day, recognizing the musical instrument company's ongoing dedication to the organization's regional humanitarian goals. In an official social media statement, Long Island Cares noted that the time, enthusiasm, and dedication of the Korg USA team help make their mission possible, expressing gratitude for the continued partnership and its role in making a difference in the lives of local neighbors.

For more information about Korg USA, please visit www.KorgUSA.com.

For more information on Long Island Cares, please visit www.licares.org.

Media Contact:

Josh Vittek

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SOURCE Korg USA