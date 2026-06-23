kos.ai Announces General Availability of Same-Day Pay Application Reviews Powered by Kos, the Virtual Finance Employee, Following $12M Inception Financing

Company also appoints digital infrastructure leader David Ferdman to its Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- kos.ai, the leading Virtual Finance Employee startup for data center companies, today announced the general availability of same-day pay application reviews powered by Kos, its virtual finance employee, enabling data center, defense and energy operators to automate financial workflows amid unprecedented infrastructure investment. Building on the momentum of its initial $12M inception financing in late 2025 and debut at the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) Conference in January 2026, the company also announced the appointment of industry leader David Ferdman to its Board of Advisors.

Analysts confirmed that annual global AI infrastructure spending reached $318 billion in 2025 and project it will surpass $1 trillion by 2029. But every purchase order, invoice, pay application and vendor payment must still move through mostly manual operational and financial processes. Kos automates these back-office workflows specifically for this industry, reviewing and reconciling invoices against complex contracts totaling hundreds of pages and thousands of line items every month. Kos has embedded knowledge of capital expenditures (construction capex), inventory accounting and project finance processes. It operates within existing workplace applications without requiring organizations to adopt new user interfaces.

"The AI infrastructure industry is effective at financing growth, but operationalizing that capital is still challenging," said Tanuj Thapliyal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of kos.ai. "We're solving the financial discipline side of the equation without sacrificing the execution speed required to make all the math work. With the clock ticking to deploy all this capital, our goal is to put AI-powered financial operations capabilities into the hands of every infrastructure operator to support the teams struggling amidst ever-growing volumes of back-office work. The Pay Application embodies the steady heartbeat of all this capital entering the ecosystem, and providing enhanced processing there enables significant customer value."

kos.ai's $12 million inception financing was led by 8VC and XYZ Ventures in late 2025, followed by its debut at PTC and the launch of its beta program with early customers in January 2026. During its beta program, kos.ai collaborated with customers to build a product capable of conducting same-day pay app reviews, helping teams run projects with greater speed, consistency and financial rigor. The platform has matured into a scalable, repeatable product that can be deployed rapidly across a broad range of campuses and organizations, significantly accelerating time to value. The company has since seen strong interest from customers in the data center, defense, energy and manufacturing sectors as operators scale financial operations alongside critical infrastructure growth.

Today, the company also announced David Ferdman as a new board member, whose perspective will help shape kos.ai's next stage of growth and development.

David Ferdman, Co-Founder and President of Primary Digital Infrastructure and former CEO and Co-Founder of CyrusOne, lends the perspective of a seasoned founder and CEO who has built and scaled some of the industry's leading digital infrastructure businesses.

"The AI infrastructure industry has reached a turning point where operators must scale back-office activity and financial discipline simultaneously," said David Ferdman, Co-Founder and President of Primary Digital Infrastructure and Founder of CyrusOne. "Kos provides an impressive solution to a massive problem that every developer faces as they operationalize large projects, but that few are talking about. The platform helps organizations maintain financial discipline without creating additional bottlenecks."

Ferdman joins a leadership group that includes Keith Taylor, former Chief Financial Officer of Equinix, Matthew DeNezza, former CFO of Crusoe, Sachin Katti, Head of Industrial Compute at OpenAI, Manoj Jain, former Audit Lead for Equinix, PwC and Heather Paduck, CFO of STACK Infrastructure.

"The trillions flowing into infrastructure buildouts are creating a multi-trillion-dollar back-office problem, with every dollar deployed generating significant financial operations work across the ecosystem," said Keith Taylor, former CFO of Equinix and current Advisor to the CEO of Equinix. "Managing that complexity requires a level of financial discipline that many organizations are not equipped to scale efficiently today. Kos is addressing a critical but often overlooked problem, and the company has assembled the team, product and board needed to help operators navigate this new era of infrastructure investment."

About kos.ai

kos.ai builds virtual finance employees for digital infrastructure, defense and energy companies. Its platform automates critical operational and financial workflows, including pay applications, purchase orders, invoicing, lender draws, cash forecasting and utilities billing. Designed for capital-intensive industries, Kos helps organizations manage the financial complexity associated with large-scale infrastructure development while maintaining operational rigor and financial discipline.

Kos works within existing business processes and software environments, enabling organizations to automate complex workflows without lengthy implementation cycles or major process changes. By combining AI automation with deep infrastructure, construction, accounting, and utilities expertise, Kos helps customers scale financial operations and accelerate project execution.

kos.ai's Board of Advisors includes C-suite veterans from Equinix, STACK Infrastructure, Crusoe, CyrusOne and OpenAI. The company is backed by 8VC, XYZ Venture Capital and MVP Ventures.

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SOURCE kos.ai