Kosterina Brings Olive Oil Shots to Retail for the First Time Through Launches with Whole Foods Market and Sprouts

The rollout further cements Kosterina's position in the fast-growing food-as-wellness space

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosterina today announced the first retail launch of its Olive Oil Shots, now available at select Whole Foods Market stores and Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. First introduced in 2025 as an extension of the brand's Mediterranean wellness philosophy, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Shots are now rolling out to more than 650 grocery doors as Kosterina continues evolving beyond the pantry aisle.

Developed as a modern approach to wellness rooted in the Mediterranean diet, Kosterina's Olive Oil Shots are made with high-polyphenol extra virgin olive oil sourced from olives in southern Greece. The single-serve format was designed to make olive oil more accessible as part of consumers' everyday routines through simple, recognizable ingredients.

The retail launch comes as olive oil shots have rapidly gained visibility across wellness culture, social media, and celebrity routines, helping introduce olive oil to a new generation of consumers outside of cooking. At the same time, retailers have continued expanding shelf space for functional products built around recognizable, food-based ingredients rather than traditional supplements.

"The Mediterranean diet has been recognized as the gold standard for human health for centuries — and at its core is extra virgin olive oil", said Katina Mountanos, Founder CEO of Kosterina. "We launched the Olive Oil Shots because we saw a generation of consumers beginning to embrace food as medicine — looking to whole, ancient ingredients rather than synthetic supplements to support how they feel every day. This retail launch is about making that accessible. We're taking a centuries-old Mediterranean ritual and meeting modern wellness culture exactly where it is."

The Whole Foods Market and Sprouts launches reflect Kosterina's continued focus on meeting consumers where they are increasingly shopping for wellness products, whether in the grocery aisle or alongside more traditional supplement and functional products. Additional retail expansion is planned in the coming months as Kosterina continues growing its presence across grocery, wellness, and lifestyle channels.

About Kosterina

Founded in 2020, Kosterina is a modern Mediterranean pantry brand that helped pioneer the premium olive oil category in the United States with its early-harvest, cold-pressed EVOO sourced directly from farmers in southern Greece. The brand has since expanded into a cross-category Mediterranean lifestyle company, offering award-winning extra virgin olive oils, Ultra High Phenolic EVOO Shots, balsamic and fruit vinegars, organic olives, and olive oil–based beauty products. Kosterina is available nationwide online and at select retail partners. Follow along @Kosterina.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Kosterina