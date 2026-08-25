KPOT Announces Limited-Time Menu Items for the First Time in More Than Four Years

New dishes reflect evolving guest preferences while staying true to the interactive dining experience that fueled the brand's rapid growth.

QUEENS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors, is expanding its menu with a selection of new limited-time dishes designed to give guests even more ways to customize their dining experience.

Since opening its first restaurant in 2018, KPOT has built one of the country's fastest-growing restaurant concepts with a menu that has remained remarkably consistent. Now, after years of refining its guest experience, the brand is introducing its first limited-time menu additions in more than four years.

The new limited-time menu items include:

Lemon Pepper Garlic Fish and Shrimp with Cilantro – Bright lemon pepper coats every bite, while garlic adds savory depth and cilantro brings a fresh, aromatic finish that complements the delicate seafood.

Honey BBQ Pork Belly and Honey BBQ Garlic Chicken – Brushed with sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, then grilled at the table until the edges caramelize and develop the signature char of the Korean BBQ experience.

Cheesy Corn – A beloved Korean BBQ pairing that combines sweet corn, melted cheese and rich butter into a warm, creamy side made to complement anything fresh off the grill.

Herbal Thai Curry Soup – A layered blend of herbs create a bright, aromatic broth that cuts through the richness of hot pot and brings balance to every bite.

"We are so excited to introduce these delicious new items as part of KPOT's bold and flavorful menu," says Victor Chow, Vice President of KPOT. "Our guests love KPOT because they know exactly what they're coming for, so we've been very intentional about protecting that experience. These are the first limited-time menu additions we've made in several years, and each one earned its place by complementing, not changing, the Korean BBQ and Hot Pot experience our guests know and love."

KPOT offers a diverse culinary experience with an extensive selection of premium meats, fresh seafood, and crisp vegetables for both its BBQ and Hot Pot offerings. The Hot Pot menu offers a variety of noodles and soy-based options; guests can customize their experience by choosing from eight distinctive soup bases, each offering a unique flavor profile to complement their meal. KPOT also offers Bento Boxes for groups with choices of protein, soups, rice, Edamame, Kimchi, Gyoza or Shumai.

For more information about KPOT, visit https://thekpot.com/

About KPOT

KPOT's groundbreaking concept is reshaping the culinary landscape, sparking a new era in interactive dining. Born from four friends from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table, KPOT opened its first location in 2018. Since then, the company has experienced incredible growth. In fact, KPOT had only three units open at the end of 2020. By the end of 2023, 55 locations were open. Today, KPOT sits at 170 locations and growing.

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SOURCE KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot