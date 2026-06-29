Kristoffer Polaha and Sarah Lancaster Star in RESCUED, the Inspiring True Story of Comedian-Turned-Humanitarian

Team Behind BLUE MIRACLE - TR Films and Reserve Entertainment - Wraps Production on the Feature Film Shot Entirely in the Dominican Republic

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TR Films and Reserve Entertainment have completed principal photography on RESCUED, a feature film inspired by the extraordinary true story of Mike Williams — a successful comedian whose life took an unexpected turn following the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake. Faced with a calling he could not ignore, Williams makes a radical decision to leave everything behind and move his family to the Dominican Republic and dedicate his life to serving vulnerable children and families in need.

Cast of RESCUED - L to R: Kristoffer Polaha, Sarah Lancaster, Manny Perez, Jordan Rice.

The film stars Kristoffer Polaha (Jurassic World: Dominion, American Hostage, The Shift) alongside Sarah Lancaster (Chuck, Blue Ridge), Gilberto Ortiz (Atropia), Jordan Rice (Swagger), Stelio Savante (Sarah's Oil), and Manny Perez (Sound of Freedom).

RESCUED is written and directed by Trey Reynolds, who also produces under his company TR Films alongside Darren Moorman of Reserve Entertainment. The filmmakers previously collaborated on BLUE MIRACLE - the acclaimed Netflix original inspired by true events that captivated audiences around the world. With RESCUED, they reunite in the Dominican Republic with the support of Lantica Studios to tell another remarkable story of courage, sacrifice, and the transformative power of serving others.

"This is exactly the kind of story that reminds us what is possible when ordinary people choose to live for something bigger than themselves," said Producer Darren Moorman. "Mike Williams stepped away from personal success to answer a deeper calling, and the ripple effect of that decision is still being felt today."

Filmed entirely on location in the Dominican Republic, RESCUED chronicles the origin of CUPS Mission with authenticity and heart, drawing on the landscapes, communities, and spirit of the Dominican Republic that shaped Williams' journey. Jack Eason, Executive Producer of the film and Executive Director of CUPS Mission says, "What began as one family's act of faith - repairing a contaminated water well, feeding refugees in a garbage dump, and starting a community center for children - grew into a lasting mission as local residents joined together to transform their community."

"When I heard Mike's story, I knew I had to be a part of it," said writer, director Trey Reynolds. "This film is for every person who has ever felt the pull to do something greater than themselves, and wasn't sure if they were brave enough to do it."

RESCUED is in post-production with distribution announcements forthcoming. Polaha is represented by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment, Lancaster is represented by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment.

About CUPS Mission

Founded by Mike Williams, the CUPS Mission has served the most vulnerable children and families in the Dominican Republic for over 12 years. The organization has since expanded its reach into communities in Africa and Mexico. Learn more at cupsmission.com.

About TR Films

TR Films is an independent production company that creates epic, character-driven stories that inspire and bring hope to audiences around the world.

About Reserve Entertainment

Reserve Entertainment is a values-driven production company dedicated to bringing meaningful, inspiring stories to audiences worldwide.

For more information: rescuedmovie.com

Photos - L to R: Kristoffer Polaha, Sarah Lancaster, Manny Perez, Jordan Rice

SOURCE Biscuit Media Group