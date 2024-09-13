Kroger Named a "World's Most Trustworthy" Company by Newsweek

Retailer recognized for earning the confidence of consumers, investors and associates

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. Newsweek recognizes the top 1,000 most trustworthy companies across the globe, spanning 23 industries and 20 countries.

"Our Fresh for Everyone promise reflects Kroger's commitment that customers can trust the quality, value and freshness of every item they purchase," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "The incredible trust placed in us is a testament to our outstanding associates and their dedication and passion for serving our customers and communities every day."

Newsweek's list recognizes companies that have earned the confidence of consumers, investors and employees by producing quality products, paying associates fair wages and appointing effective leaders. The ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 70,000 participants and 230,000 evaluations from customers, investors and employees.

Kroger is committed to supporting healthy, thriving communities through its signature Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. Since launching the impact plan in 2017, Kroger has directed more than 3.4 billion meals to end hunger and plans to donate 10 billion meals by 2030, upon completion of the merger with Albertsons Cos. The retailer has provided $1.5 billion to support hunger relief, including nearly 700 million pounds of surplus fresh food donations from Kroger Family of Stores.

Kroger, recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring, named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul, earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

