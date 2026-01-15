Kroger Health Reaches New Milestone in Prescription Drug Safety Program

CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has supported more than 250,000 students in completing the company's drug safety program for high school students, Prescription Drug Safety: Know the truth. Support for this program is part of Kroger Health's ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier lives by raising awareness about the safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medications. It is made available at no cost to participating middle and high schools through the company's strategic collaboration with Everfi, the trusted leader in connecting businesses and communities through personal finance and essential life-skills education.

Kroger Health has worked with Everfi since 2018 to provide curriculum designed to support healthy decision-making to help reduce the number of young adults misusing prescription medications. In that time, the number of students who have completed the program has increased from approximately 700 students in the 2017-18 academic year to nearly 65,000 students in the 2024-25 academic year alone. After participating in the curriculum, students say they are ready to support others who may be impacted by prescription drug misuse, based on pre- and post-assessment scores.

"By equipping students with the knowledge and skills they can use to make better, healthier decisions, we're building stronger, more resilient communities," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "Kroger Health is proud to play a part in helping young people recognize the warning signs of drug abuse and misuse and shaping a brighter future for generations to come."

"Kroger Health's dedication to prescription drug safety education demonstrates the powerful impact that's possible when businesses invest in their communities," said Ray Martinez, CEO of Everfi. "Reaching 250,000 students is a significant milestone, and we're proud to work with Kroger Health in equipping young people with the critical knowledge they need to make informed decisions about prescription medications."

To learn more about Kroger Health's collaboration with Everfi, visit: krogerhealth.everfi.com.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, serving more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger Family of Pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Our team of 23,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or X/Twitter @Everfi.

