Krylon® Introduces Harmony®: Spray Paint for Every Season

New water-based formula removes common barriers to make spray paint more accessible and versatile for today's projects

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Krylon®, a leader in spray paint innovation for more than 75 years, today announced the launch of Krylon® Harmony®, a new spray paint, with a premium water-based formula, designed to remove barriers that have traditionally limited when and where spray paint projects can happen. Built on the idea of "Spray Anywhere*. Durable Everywhere.", Harmony enables year-round use—including indoor spray paint projects when used in a well-ventilated area—while delivering durable, high-quality results across a wide range of surfaces.

Krylon® Harmony® pairs a premium water-based formula with 16 SKUs across gloss, satin and matte finishes, offering a versatile range of colors for today’s DIY projects. Krylon® Harmony® expands where spray paint projects can happen, including indoor projects when used in a well-ventilated area. Its premium water-based formula offers low odor, reduced overspray and smooth, even coverage for projects like this refreshed planter.

"Spray painting hasn't always fit easily into how or where people want to work—whether that's waiting for the right weather, managing fumes or dealing with cleanup," said Kristen Ashbrook, Senior Product Manager, Krylon. "Harmony changes that. It's designed to fit into real life—giving DIYers the flexibility to take on projects when and where it works for them, all year round, without compromising performance."

*In a well-ventilated area

Expanding the Category for a New Generation of DIYers

Traditional spray paint has come with trade-offs—strong odor, flammability concerns, overspray, difficult cleanup and the need to work outdoors, often limiting projects during colder months or unfavorable weather conditions. These challenges have made spray painting less accessible, particularly for those in colder climates, apartments, urban environments or smaller living spaces.

Krylon Harmony was developed to directly address these spray paint limitations. It expands when, where and who can use spray paint—making it a more practical, less messy, everyday solution for modern DIYers.

Designed for a More Controlled, Confident Experience

Harmony delivers a more approachable, user-friendly experience while maintaining the durable, high-quality results Krylon is known for. Key features include:

Low odor**, nonflammable performance

Easy soap-and-water cleanup that simplifies the process from start to finish

Reduced overspray** for a cleaner spraying experience

Smooth, even coverage with excellent flow and leveling

Strong adhesion across a wide range of surfaces—from wood and metal to most plastics, glass, masonry and more

GREENGUARD Gold Certification for low chemical emissions and improved indoor air quality

**Compared to traditional solvent-based paint

A New Approach to Spray Paint Innovation

Developed in response to evolving DIY behaviors, Krylon Harmony reflects a shift toward solutions that better align with how and where people live today. By making spray painting more accessible across seasons and spaces, Krylon is not only advancing the category—it is helping expand it for a new generation of users.

Available in 16 SKUs across a curated range of gloss, satin and matte finishes, Krylon Harmony features versatile, on-trend shades such as Gloss Ruby Slippers, Satin Icy Mist and Matte Cool Sand—offering both color flexibility and performance across a wide range of projects.

Krylon Harmony will be available nationwide at select retailers beginning August 2026.

About the Krylon® Brand

Celebrating over 75 years of innovation, Krylon has become synonymous with quality and creativity, offering a wide range of products designed to restore, create and protect. From general-purpose spray paints to specialty finishes, Krylon continues to inspire DIYers and crafters to bring their visions to life.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group manufactures and distributes innovative products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the paint and coatings industry, serving professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers worldwide. Learn more at Sherwin-Williams.com.

Note to Editors: To access the Krylon Harmony digital media kit, click here. Product samples are available upon request.

SOURCE Krylon®