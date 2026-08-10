KUAISHOU GAMING WINS AT THE HONOR OF KINGS WORLD CUP AT ESPORTS WORLD CUP 2026 AS PACKED GLOBAL ESPORTS SEASON HITS FULL SWING

Kuaishou Gaming (KSG) have won the prestigious Honor of Kings World Cup at Esports World Cup 2026 (KWC at EWC26), taking home the lion's share of the $3,000,000 prize pool

The 2026 Honor of Kings esports season is in full swing with the second half of the year set to feature the Honor of Kings International Championship, Esports Nations Cup, Asian Game s, and much more

PARIS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honor of Kings World Cup at the Esports World Cup 2026 (KWC at EWC26) has officially concluded with Kuaishou Gaming (KSG) emerging victorious in a close Grand Final. The tournament marked a landmark moment, with Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor teams competing on an international stage for the first time at the Esports World Cup.

Kuaishou Gaming defeated AG.AL 4:3 to claim the championship, with the final going all the way to the ultimate battle. KSG.JuHao was crowned FMVP after a standout performance in the Grand Final. In the third-place match, Geekay Esports swept ROC Esports 3:0.

"With an increasingly diverse international tournament calendar, deeper cross-regional competition and the global reach of the Esports World Cup, Honor of Kings is evolving. It is becoming a catalyst for the growth of mobile esports worldwide, connecting players, regions and communities to shape the future of a truly global mobile esports ecosystem. " said Jackie Huang, Head of Honor of Kings Global Esports, TiMi L1 Studio, Tencent Games.

A Strong First Half of 2026

The first half of 2026 has seen Honor of Kings continue to expand its competitive ecosystem, creating more opportunities for players at every level. The season kicked off with NOVA Esports claiming victory at the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 4 (KIS4), while the Honor of Kings Women's Series 3 (KWS3) ran alongside the event, with HYVE All Star emerging victorious after an impressive tournament run.

With the Honor of Kings World Cup now concluded, the action continues into a packed second half of the year, with regional, international and grassroots competitions set to take place across the globe before the season culminates at the 2026 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2026).

The Road Ahead: Honor of Kings Esports in the Second Half of 2026

2026 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2026)

The year will culminate in the 2026 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2026) in December, bringing together the world's 16 best teams for another premier global showdown.

KIC2026 will provide one of the year's biggest stages for international competition, as teams battle for global glory and the chance to close out 2026 as Honor of Kings world champions.

Asian Games & Esports Nations Cup (ENC)

The Asian Games 2026, taking place from September 27–28 in Nagoya, will feature Honor of Kings as an official medal event, marking another milestone in esports' integration into the global sporting landscape.

Later in the year, Honor of Kings at 2026 Esports Nations Cup (Short name: HOK at ENC 26) will take place from November 24–29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together 24 teams from around the world. Both events will celebrate national pride, allowing players to represent their countries and compete for international glory.

Regional Professional Leagues & Honor of Kings Women's Series (KWS)

Regional Professional Leagues will enter their Fall season, with teams battling across the Indonesia Kings Laga (IKL), Malaysia Honor of Kings League (MKL), Philippine Kings League (PKL), Honor of Kings Brazil Championship (CHOKBR), and Honor of Kings Major League (KML).

The Honor of Kings Women's Series 4 (KWS4) will run from September to October alongside the Fall Leagues, with more than 36 teams expected to compete before an offline final. The KWS4 World Championship will follow in December alongside KIC2026.

Regional Grassroots Tournaments & Campus Tournaments

Grassroots and campus competition will continue in the second half of 2026, including the Honor of Kings Open Series. The Honor of Kings Open Series Split 6 ran across July and August, serving as the pathway to the Regional Pro Leagues.

The HOK Campus Series (KCS) will also run from August to October across Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, with more than 30,000 participants expected. Meanwhile, the HOK Campus Series Future (KCS Future) will take place from July to November at more than 16 secondary schools across Indonesia, attracting more than 2,400 participants and offering a total prize pool of over IDR 60 million.

For more information on Honor of Kings esports news and updates, be sure to follow the game's official social channels:

Instagram:@HoK Esports

Facebook: @HoK Global Esports

X: @HoK Esports

YouTube: @HoK Esports

Twitch: @HoK Esports

TikTok:@HoK Esports

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world's most-played MOBA. In 2025, the combined MAU of Honor of Kings titles surpassed 260 million. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players' skills and tactics. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals. To learn more about Honor of Kings, follow on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, TikTok or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.

About Level Infinite

Level Infinite is Tencent's global games brand, dedicated to delivering engaging and original gaming experiences to a worldwide audience, whenever and wherever they choose to play. The brand also provides a wide range of services and resources to a network of developers and partner studios around the world to help them unlock the potential of their games. Level Infinite is both publisher of breakout hit games like PUBG MOBILE, Honor of Kings and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and a collaborative partner in games such as Dune: Awakening from Funcom, Warhammer 40K: Darktide and many more. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com.

SOURCE Honor of Kings