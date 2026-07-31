Kuaishou Technology to Report 2026 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results on August 19, 2026

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Kuaishou Technology

Jul 31, 2026, 04:50 ET

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2026, after the Hong Kong market closes on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 7:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10055639-hu7y6t.html

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10055640-pk81aw.html 

Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.

Replays of the conference call will be available until August 26, 2026 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers

Mainland China:

400 1209 216

Hong Kong:

800 930 639

US/Canada:

1855 883 1031


Chinese conference ID:

10055639

English simultaneous interpretation conference ID:

10055640

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more. For more information, please visit https://ir.kuaishou.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kuaishou Technology
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology

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