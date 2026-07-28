NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP (KMWB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Olga Someras to Partner in the firm's Commercial Litigation & Business Dispute Resolution Department.

As a Partner, Olga will continue to advise institutional property owners, developers, and landlords on complex litigation, regulatory compliance, and business disputes, while helping advance the firm's strategic growth.

Olga Someras, Partner

"Olga brings a rare combination of legal skill, sound judgment, and industry insight to every matter she handles," said Senior Partner Nativ Winiarsky. "Her promotion reflects the trust our clients place in her and the leadership she demonstrates throughout New York's real estate community."

Olga's practice focuses on commercial litigation, rent stabilization, landlord-tenant litigation, regulatory compliance, and complex housing matters. She regularly represents clients in Housing Court, Supreme Court, Article 78 proceedings, and DHCR matters.

"I am incredibly honored to be named Partner at Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens," said Someras. "I'm grateful to my partners, clients, and colleagues for their trust and support, and I look forward to helping grow this firm."

Before joining KMWB, Olga served as General Counsel to the New York Apartment Association (formerly the Rent Stabilization Association), advising property owners on legislative and regulatory matters. During her tenure, she played a key role in Chrysafis v. Marks, a landmark victory before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Olga remains active in New York's legal and real estate communities, serving on the Judiciary Committee of the New York City Bar Association. She has appeared on Fox, CBS, and ABC, and has been quoted by The New York Post, Crain's, The Real Deal, City & State, and Law360.

Olga earned her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her B.A. from New York University. She is admitted to practice in New York, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

About Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP

KMWB is a New York-based law firm representing owners, developers, and real estate professionals across a broad range of legal matters, including litigation, regulatory compliance, and transactional work. Founded in 1984, KMWB is one of New York City's premier full-service real estate law firms.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens LLP

Nativ Winiarsky

212.869.5030

[email protected]

SOURCE Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP