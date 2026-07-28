KuCoin Celebrates Nine Years of Brand and Industry Evolution as the Celestia Stage Transforms at Tomorrowland Belgium Weekend 2

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin concluded the second weekend of Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 by marking its ninth anniversary alongside its global partners and community, while celebrating the broader progress of the digital asset industry over the past nine years. The milestone formed part of a memorable weekend that also brought an entirely new lineup of artists to the Celestia Stage and revealed the next chapter of its evolved visual identity, with the butterfly-inspired structure emerging in KuCoin's signature green. Together, these moments connected KuCoin's anniversary narrative, Tomorrowland's creative energy and Celestia's vision of trust, discovery and transformation.

KuCoin's ninth anniversary was celebrated through its broader "Beyond the Signal" campaign, which looks beyond short-term market movements toward the trust, innovation and infrastructure enabling the industry's long-term development. During Weekend 2, KuCoin marked the milestone through the "On Cloud 9 Skybox Experience," bringing partners and community representatives together to recognize nine years of shared growth and industry progress.

Throughout the weekend, the Celestia Stage offered festivalgoers an entirely new program of artists, including Mark Knight, Mr. Belt & Wezol, Belters Only, Bingo Players with Iceman, Dada Life, Sander van Doorn and Dannic b2b Dyro. From house and progressive sounds to high-energy electronic sets, the performances created a vibrant festival atmosphere, bringing audiences from around the world together through music, movement and shared celebration.

Following its debut during Weekend 1, Celestia returned with an evolved visual identity, transforming from a young butterfly with a transparent roof and subtle touches of KuCoin green as the color gradually spread across its translucent wings, forming vivid emerald patterns while preserving the stage's light and open character. Shaped by the music, energy and connections shared across both weekends, this evolution symbolized growth, trust and possibility, while reflecting KuCoin's nine-year journey and the digital asset industry's broader transformation from an emerging, trading-focused technology into trusted infrastructure increasingly connected to finance, culture and everyday life.

The Celestia Stage brings together the perspectives of KuCoin and Tomorrowland: a belief in the power of imagination, technology and community to connect people across borders. Tomorrowland invites people to explore new worlds through music and creativity, while KuCoin is working to make the future of digital finance more accessible, trusted and human.

As Tomorrowland's Official Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Crypto Payments Partner for Tomorrowland Winter and Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 - 2028, KuCoin will continue working with Tomorrowland to create meaningful real-world connections. The shared vision remains clear: lasting transformation is built through trust, brought to life through innovation and carried forward by global communities.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

About Tomorrowland

Founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland remains a family-owned business driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand.

The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products and Fiction. Today, more than 350 team members create magic from the company's headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium, as well as local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

Known for bringing people together through music, creativity and storytelling, Tomorrowland has become one of the world's most recognized and influential festival brands, inspiring millions through unforgettable experiences and a shared vision of connection.

SOURCE KuCoin