Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated failed to disclose adverse facts concerning potential FDA approval of one of the Company's lead new product candidates, relacorilant, a medication being developed for multiple indications, including the treatment of hypercortisolism, or Cushing's syndrome. While the Company touted the expected success of FDA approval, it failed to disclose that the FDA had in fact expressed concerns to Corcept about the adequacy of the Company's clinical development program assessing relacorilant's effectiveness and that relacorilant's New Drug Application faced a material risk of rejection.

If you currently own CORT and purchased prior to October 31, 2024 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC