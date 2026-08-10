Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Medpace Holdings misrepresented or failed to disclose material information concerning the Company's backlog cancellation rates, business conditions, and ability to maintain its projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio. As a result, Medpace allegedly provided investors with overly optimistic growth expectations, causing investors to purchase the Company's common stock at artificially inflated prices.

If you currently own MEDP and purchased prior to April 22, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC