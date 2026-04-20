Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Ramaco Resources caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) no significant mining activity had been commenced at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (3) that, as a result, the development progress at the Brook Mine was overstated.

If you currently own METC and purchased prior to July 31, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC