Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Skyworks caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of Skyworks' client base; notably, that its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch. Additionally, insiders oversold Skyworks' position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle.

If you currently own SWKS and purchased prior to July 30, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC