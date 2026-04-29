Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Snap, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Snap caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of Snap's advertising revenue growth rate; notably, that, due to Snap's own execution failure, it had significantly declined from 9% in the first quarter to only 1% in April.

If you currently own SNAP and purchased prior to April 29, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC