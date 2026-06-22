Kumon to Gather Franchise Owners in Calgary for 2026 Instructors Conference

Over 500 franchise owners from the United States, Canada and Mexico will gather for training, collaboration and Instructor recognition.

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumon, the world's largest after-school enrichment program and No. 1 tutoring and education franchise, will bring together more than 500 franchise owners, known as Kumon Instructors, from across the United States, Canada and Mexico this July for its annual Instructors Conference, a signature event dedicated to franchisee development and ensuring student success.

The 2026 Instructors Conference will be held at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre. The event will feature keynote presentations by Massiel Victoria Diaz, a high-performing Instructor from Mexico recognized for strong enrollment and retention results, and Janani M.S., an Instructor from India known for her innovative use of Kumon Connect—the tablet-based digital evolution of the Kumon Method that allows students to access and complete assignments at home or on the go while enabling personalized instruction, real-time feedback and greater visibility into each student's learning process.

Throughout the conference, franchisees will participate in sessions focused on assessment practices, long-term student achievement, Kumon Connect technology and continuity planning. The program is designed to provide practical insights and proven best practices that help owners strengthen their operations while enhancing the learning experience for students.

"For more than two decades, Entrepreneur magazine has recognized Kumon as a leading education and tutoring franchise, reflecting our continued investment in the success of our owners," said Angelo Chavez, assistant vice president of franchise development at Kumon. "We are committed to providing Instructors with the training, technology and resources they need to build successful centers and make a meaningful impact in their communities."

The conference will also celebrate the accomplishments of Kumon franchisees through 100 awards recognizing achievements ranging from enrollment performance and Kumon Connect adoption to business milestones and years of service.

"Opportunities like this are rare in franchising. Bringing together hundreds of small business owners in one place to learn, collaborate and grow not only strengthens individual centers, but also reinforces entrepreneurship on a broader scale. The Kumon Instructors Conference is a powerful example of what meaningful franchisee support should look like," Chavez said.

Kumon supports franchisees from the very first conversation and continues well beyond opening day. Entrepreneurs can get started with a low $2,000 franchise fee, along with strong incentives. Kumon provides free training, corporate guidance, lease support and help with center build-out. This includes up to $40,000 in incentives, complimentary signage, furniture and fixtures and reimbursement for eligible start-up costs. After opening, field representatives remain available to answer questions and support ongoing growth—helping franchisees build their business with confidence over the long term.

To learn more about Kumon's industry-leading resources for franchisees and how you can become a purpose-driven business owner in your community with Kumon, visit www.kumonfranchise.com.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. Founded in Japan in 1958, the learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration and develop better study skills. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 63 countries and regions. The company's North American headquarters is located in Rutherford, N.J. Visit Kumon.com to learn more.

Contact:

Megan Paquin

[email protected]

407.432.7066

SOURCE Kumon