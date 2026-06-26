KushoAI Releases Whitepaper on Adaptive Coverage Systems for API Testing

New KushoAI Research paper argues that AI-native testing needs to move beyond faster test generation toward coverage judgment, execution feedback, and continuous maintenance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KushoAI, an AI-native software reliability platform, has released a new whitepaper, "Building Adaptive Coverage Systems for API Testing," highlighting the limitations of traditional test generation approaches and proposing a new framework for improving software reliability through adaptive AI systems.

The whitepaper comes at a time when AI-assisted software development is accelerating the pace of code generation across enterprises. While organizations can now build and deploy software faster than ever, ensuring comprehensive test coverage remains a growing challenge.

According to the research, most automated testing systems today rely on static generation methods that struggle to adapt when APIs evolve, business logic changes, or new failure patterns emerge. This often results in gaps in coverage, missed edge cases, and increased software risk.

The paper argues that the future of API testing will depend on adaptive coverage systems: AI-driven testing frameworks capable of continuously learning from execution outcomes, correcting mistakes, and refining test strategies over time.

"Software systems are becoming increasingly dynamic, but testing approaches remain largely static," said Abhishek Saikia, Co-founder and CEO of KushoAI. "The next generation of testing systems won't simply generate tests. They'll continuously learn from real-world behavior, improve coverage intelligently, and adapt as applications evolve."

The whitepaper introduces several key concepts shaping the future of AI-native testing, including:

Model orchestration for broader test exploration

AI-powered QA judgment layers for evaluating test quality

Correction feedback loops that improve future test generation

Execution-driven learning to identify previously unseen failure scenarios

Adaptive coverage mechanisms designed to evolve alongside software systems

The release builds on KushoAI's growing body of research into software reliability and AI-powered testing. Earlier this year, the company introduced APIEval-20, an open benchmark for evaluating AI agents on real-world API bug detection, and published comparative research examining how leading AI coding tools perform when identifying complex API failures. As enterprises increasingly integrate AI into software development workflows, KushoAI believes the conversation must expand beyond code generation toward software assurance, reliability, and trust.

The full whitepaper is available at: resources.kusho.ai/building-adaptive-coverage-systems-api-testing.

About KushoAI:



KushoAI is an AI-native API testing and software reliability platform. Used by 30,000+ engineers across 6,000+ organizations, backed by Antler and Blume Ventures. Visit kusho.ai.

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SOURCE KushoAI