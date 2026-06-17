Kuveyt Türk Akademy Receives ATD "The BEST" Award for the Second Consecutive Year

Kuveyt Türk, Türkiye's leading participation finance institution, has once again been recognized with the prestigious "The BEST" Award by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), one of the world's most respected organizations in talent development.

ISTANBUL, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuveyt Türk Academy has once again secured its place on ATD's prestigious "The BEST" list, widely regarded as one of the most distinguished awards in talent development worldwide. Presented annually by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), one of the largest global organizations dedicated to workplace learning, talent development, and corporate training, "The BEST" Award recognizes organizations that successfully integrate employee development with strategic business objectives and foster a sustainable learning culture.

Award Image Semih Sel, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Strategy at Kuveyt Türk

Following its achievement last year, Kuveyt Türk Academy earned this prestigious recognition again in 2026, reaffirming its success on an international scale. Maintaining its distinction as the first and only participation bank to receive this award, Kuveyt Türk also remains among the select number of corporate academies in Türkiye to be honored with this recognition.

"We Strengthen Our Culture of Development Through International Achievements"

Commenting on the award, Semih Sel, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Strategy at Kuveyt Türk, said:

"Being recognized with ATD's 'The BEST' Award for the second consecutive year by one of the world's most prestigious talent development organizations is extremely valuable to us. We view this achievement not merely as an award, but as a strong indication that the learning and development culture we have built at Kuveyt Türk is being acknowledged on a global scale.

We position Kuveyt Türk Academy not simply as a training function, but as a strategic development center that enhances our employees' competencies, supports transformation, and prepares them for the future. Through AI-powered learning models, a data-driven development approach and practices centered on employee experience, we continuously improve ourselves.

In the coming years, we will continue investing in innovative initiatives that support our employees' development journeys while maintaining Kuveyt Türk Academy's strong global position."

A Development Ecosystem Empowered by a Learning Culture and Digital Transformation

Kuveyt Türk views learning as more than just a training process, positioning employee development as a fundamental pillar of its long-term talent strategy. Kuveyt Türk Academy stands out through its employee development programs, data- and AI-driven learning solutions, competency development models, and a corporate culture that promotes continuous learning. Supported by the contributions of internal trainers, mentors, employees, and advisors from both industry and academia, the Academy has built a strong and dynamic learning ecosystem.

Guided by the vision of building the competencies of the future today, Kuveyt Türk Academy continues to invest in artificial intelligence and technological infrastructure. From interactive AI-powered simulations used in foreign language training to innovative solutions that streamline employees' daily banking and operational processes, digitalization is integrated into every stage of the development journey. This approach transforms Kuveyt Türk Academy into more than just a training center—it serves as a continuously evolving hub of collective achievement while also strengthening the bank's employer brand through internationally recognized accomplishments.

Looking ahead, Kuveyt Türk Academy aims to continue advancing its innovative learning and development practices and ultimately achieve the prestigious "Best of the BEST" distinction, awarded by ATD to organizations that have received "The BEST" award ten times.

About Kuveyt Türk

Founded in 1989, Kuveyt Türk effectively brings its distinguished financial products and services together with savers and investors. The bank continues to maintain its pioneering position in the sector through its customer-centric approach, technology and innovation initiatives, and digital transformation efforts.

Kuveyt Türk was the first participation finance institution to introduce gold banking and also pioneered the world's and Türkiye's first sustainable sukuk issuance. Having been recognized as Türkiye's Best Employer for six consecutive years, Kuveyt Türk was also named Europe's Best Employer in 2021.

Today, Kuveyt Türk serves its customers through 451 branches across Türkiye and its digital channels. The Kuveyt Türk Financial Group includes Neova Participation Insurance, Architecht, Kuveyt Türk Asset Management, Kuveyt Türk Investment, Körfez REIT, Katılım Emeklilik, Sağlam Payment and Electronic Money Services, KT Sağlam Real Estate, and Germany-based KT Bank AG.

In addition to its operational activities, Kuveyt Türk undertakes significant social responsibility projects by embracing social values and preserving cultural heritage. Guided by its "Growing with Our Values" approach, the bank has led numerous restoration projects, supported humanitarian aid campaigns, and contributed lasting works such as books and documentaries.

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SOURCE Kuveyt Türk