Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2014-2024: Significant Emphasis on the Aviation Sector, Healthcare Industry, Transportation and Commercial Sectors

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2014-2024): Market Forecast By KVA Ratings, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-24. Expected growth in the country's infrastructure on account of significant emphasis on the aviation sector, healthcare industry, transportation and commercial sectors would drive the demand for UPS systems in these segments, where seamless power support is necessary for several crucial operations.
Kuwait is one of the fastest growing economies in the entire GCC region. The country is experiencing large scale investment in the commercial and industrial sectors which is helping to recover from the economic slowdown. SMEs, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, telecommunication and oil & gas sectors are witnessing substantial growth in the country. As these sectors require UPS systems for power back up of various equipment and to provide seamless power support, the market for UPS systems is expected to increase in the forecast period.
Kuwait City is projected to witness the highest growth rate in coming years due to the development of the commercial and industrial sectors owing to country's 5-year development plan and other initiatives such as the Kuwait Vision 2035. The government is aiming to increase the foreign investment by 300% in coming years which would enhance the growth of the infrastructural footprint in the region. On account of several upcoming social infrastructure projects, Kuwait city is predicted to continue its dominance in the future as well.
Markets Covered:
By KVA Ratings:
- Below 1.1 KVA
- 1KVA - 5 KVA
- 5.1 KVA - 20 KVA
- 20.1 KVA - 50 KVA
- 50.1 KVA - 200 KVA
- Above 200 KVA
By Applications:
- Commercial:
- Offices
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- BFSI
- Data Centers
- Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure etc.)
- Industrial
- Residential
By Regions:
- Kuwait City
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview
4. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview
5. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics
6. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends
7. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating
8. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications
9. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions
10. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators
11. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Profiles
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- AEG Power Solutions
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric Company
- Legrand SNC FZE
- Riello Ups Middle East Fz-llc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Socomec Middle East
- TrippLite
- Vertiv Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d89jrr/kuwait?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuwait-uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-systems-market-2014-2024-significant-emphasis-on-the-aviation-sector-healthcare-industry-transportation-and-commercial-sectors-300624932.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article