Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2014-2024: Significant Emphasis on the Aviation Sector, Healthcare Industry, Transportation and Commercial Sectors

Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-24. Expected growth in the country's infrastructure on account of significant emphasis on the aviation sector, healthcare industry, transportation and commercial sectors would drive the demand for UPS systems in these segments, where seamless power support is necessary for several crucial operations.

Kuwait is one of the fastest growing economies in the entire GCC region. The country is experiencing large scale investment in the commercial and industrial sectors which is helping to recover from the economic slowdown. SMEs, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, telecommunication and oil & gas sectors are witnessing substantial growth in the country. As these sectors require UPS systems for power back up of various equipment and to provide seamless power support, the market for UPS systems is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Kuwait City is projected to witness the highest growth rate in coming years due to the development of the commercial and industrial sectors owing to country's 5-year development plan and other initiatives such as the Kuwait Vision 2035. The government is aiming to increase the foreign investment by 300% in coming years which would enhance the growth of the infrastructural footprint in the region. On account of several upcoming social infrastructure projects, Kuwait city is predicted to continue its dominance in the future as well.

Markets Covered:



By KVA Ratings:

Below 1.1 KVA

1KVA - 5 KVA

5.1 KVA - 20 KVA

20.1 KVA - 50 KVA

50.1 KVA - 200 KVA

Above 200 KVA

By Applications:

Commercial:

Offices



Healthcare



Hospitality



BFSI



Data Centers



Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure etc.)

Industrial

Residential

By Regions:

Kuwait City

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview



4. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview



5. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics



6. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends



7. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating



8. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications



9. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions



10. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Kuwait Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company

Legrand SNC FZE

Riello Ups Middle East Fz-llc

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Middle East

TrippLite

Vertiv Co.



