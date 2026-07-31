/C O R R E C T I O N -- Everbloom/

Now streaming on YouTube and Tubi, Simon Says follows a group of friends whose birthday celebration at a secluded house becomes a deadly game controlled by a mysterious clown named Simon. To survive, they must follow his commands, but only when he begins with the words "Simon says."

Simon has appeared across multiple Stromedy productions and has become one of the channel's most recognizable characters. Rather than simply extending the YouTube series, Godfrey envisioned Simon Says as a cinematic horror film capable of standing on its own. The project demonstrates how characters and stories first developed online can grow beyond the platforms where they began and create new opportunities in film.

Godfrey co-directed the short with filmmaker and digital creator Jake Dufner. Shot over four days in Toronto, the project builds on more than 15 years of experience writing, directing and producing entertainment for online audiences.

As the creator and star of Stromedy, Godfrey has grown the YouTube channel to more than 14 million subscribers. His content has generated more than 3.5 billion views and 400 million watch hours across digital platforms. Simon Says represents the next step in his evolution from digital creator to filmmaker.

"Simon has been part of the Stromedy Universe for years, and this film gave us the opportunity to build a complete story around the character," said Godfrey. "We created Simon Says to show that independent creators can use the experience and audiences they have built on YouTube to produce high-quality cinematic entertainment."

Everbloom's investment will support the continued growth of Stromedy and Prime Capitol Entertainment as Godfrey expands into larger film and television projects. In addition to providing capital, Everbloom will join Prime Capitol Entertainment's executive team and provide strategic and operational support for the company's next stage of growth.

"We see tremendous potential in Kyle and Stromedy to bridge the gap between YouTube and Hollywood with the next big horror franchise," said Brendan Alper, co-founder and chief operating officer of Everbloom. "Simon Says is just the beginning."

Simon Says was developed as a proof of concept for a potential feature film and as the first step in a broader slate of film projects. It also demonstrates how characters and stories created online can expand into narrative film while maintaining a connection with the audiences that helped make them successful.

Watch Simon Says on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kE218IgrERo

Watch Simon Says on Tubi: https://tubitv.com/movies/100062023/simon-says?utm_campaign=web-sharing&utm_source=web-social-copy

About Prime Capitol Entertainment and Stromedy

Prime Capitol Entertainment is a creator-led media company led by Kyle Godfrey, known online as Stromedy. With more than 14 million subscribers, billions of lifetime views and a growing universe of original horror characters, Stromedy has become one of YouTube's leading independent horror brands. Prime Capitol develops creator-born intellectual property for digital, film and television audiences.

About Everbloom

Everbloom invests in leading creators, media companies and intellectual property, pairing flexible capital with strategic and operational expertise. The company has invested more than $35 million across the creator and media ecosystem through growth financing, revenue-based financing, co-production and receivables solutions. Everbloom's mission is to help exceptional creators grow into enduring media companies. Learn more at everbloom.app.

Correction: "Simon Says" YouTube link has been updated

SOURCE Everbloom