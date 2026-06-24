L8P8, Inc., Introduces Loop8ID, an Age Verification Solution to Support Online Child Safety Laws Without Collecting Personal Data

Loop8ID's Age Shield securely verifies age eligibility with device signals from Apple and Google, so platforms can protect kids online without putting adults' private data at risk.

GLENDALE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L8P8, Inc., the privacy-first identity company and creator of the Loop8 passwordless Privacy Controller, today announced the launch of Loop8ID Age Shield. This groundbreaking age verification platform enables companies to navigate the complex landscape of evolving U.S. state-level child safety laws, ensuring strict compliance without the need to collect or store personal identity information.

As state legislatures and attorneys general intensify enforcement of age verification requirements, platforms are grappling with how to verify age at scale without creating new privacy vulnerabilities or burdening users. Loop8ID Age Shield directly addresses this need.

U.S. online child safety laws are tightening. Loop8ID Age Shield verifies age instantly, collecting zero personal data. Post this

Any company or state agency wanting to learn more can schedule a technical demonstration at loop8id.com.

More than a dozen U.S. states, including Louisiana, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas, have enacted or are actively enforcing age verification mandates, with additional states advancing similar legislation. Yet most conventional tools introduce significant privacy risks by requiring users to upload government-issued IDs or link financial accounts, exposing sensitive data to breaches and legal liability. Loop8ID Age Shield eliminates this trade-off entirely.

"States are rapidly moving to enforce age verification laws, and most existing solutions create new risks by collecting sensitive data. Loop8ID was purpose-built to solve that; no IDs, no stored data, no friction," said Zarik Megerdichian, Founder and CEO of L8P8, Inc.

How Loop8ID Age Shield Works

Loop8ID Age Shield serves as a privacy-first bridge that tells a platform whether a user is an adult or a minor, and nothing else. Built on OAuth 2.0, it leverages trusted signals from Apple and Google to deliver an instant adult/minor pass-fail result—without collecting or storing personal identity information. By eliminating the need for ID scans or document uploads, this frictionless verification process delivers a verified result in less than a second. Its privacy-preserving architecture is designed to support compliance with major regulatory frameworks.

Key capabilities include:

Zero Personal Data Storage : Eliminates breach risk and reduces operator liability.

: Eliminates breach risk and reduces operator liability. Passwordless Architecture : Reduces vulnerabilities from credential theft, account takeover, or password sharing.

: Reduces vulnerabilities from credential theft, account takeover, or password sharing. Sub-Second Verification : Frictionless experience designed to minimize user drop-off.

: Frictionless experience designed to minimize user drop-off. Compliance Readiness: Single integration supporting most requirements across leading U.S. jurisdictions.

About L8P8, Inc.

L8P8, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company behind the Loop8 passwordless Privacy Controller and Loop8ID, dedicated to developing secure, privacy-enhancing solutions for digital identity and age verification. Loop8ID is built to support any platform, with current compliance coverage focused on age verification requirements, because privacy and safety shouldn't be a trade-off.

Contact:

Jennifer Sistilli

[email protected]

www.Loop8ID.com

SOURCE L8P8 Inc.