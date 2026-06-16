La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results Led By Retail Sales Growth And Broad-Based Margin Improvement; Finalizes Multiple Strategic Initiatives

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights :

Retail segment written sales increased 11% and delivered sales increased 9%; GAAP and adjusted (1) operating margin improved versus prior year Company-owned network grew by four stores; 230 company-owned store base now represents 61% of total 378 store network

operating margin improved versus prior year Wholesale segment delivered sales down slightly, while adjusted operating margin improved versus prior year

GAAP operating margin of 7.2% and adjusted (1) operating margin of 9.9%, up 50 bps versus prior year

operating margin of 9.9%, up 50 bps versus prior year GAAP diluted EPS of $0.81 and adjusted (1) diluted EPS of $1.26

diluted EPS of $1.26 Completed strategic exit of American Drew and Kincaid wholesale casegoods businesses in May (subsequent to quarter end) and finalized U.K. supply chain restructuring in April

Established new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $300 million of Company stock, replacing prior program

Fiscal 2026 Highlights :

Delivered consolidated sales of $2.1 billion, up 1% versus prior year

Retail segment written sales increased 8% and delivered sales increased 6% Added 15 newly opened stores and acquired 15 independent La-Z-Boy stores (both the largest annual expansions in company history)

Wholesale segment delivered sales were flat while delivering adjusted (1) operating margin improvement

operating margin improvement GAAP operating margin of 6.1% and adjusted (1) operating margin of 7.1%

operating margin of 7.1% GAAP diluted EPS of $2.47 and adjusted (1) diluted EPS of $3.04

diluted EPS of $3.04 Generated $204 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 9% versus prior year

Strong capital deployment with $163 million reinvested back into the business through acquisitions and capital expenditures and $85 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends Fifth consecutive year of increasing quarterly dividend by 10%



MONROE, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported fourth quarter results for the period ended April 25, 2026. For the quarter, sales totaled $570 million, flat against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin improved to 7.2% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.9% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.81 on a GAAP basis and $1.26 on an adjusted(1) basis, both including a $0.16 impact from favorable discrete tax items.

Fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% versus a year ago. Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 2%, a sequential improvement, and comparing favorably to the broader industry. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in April with positive trends continuing through May.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We are pleased with the strong finish to the fiscal year as our fourth quarter margin performance exceeded expectations driven by strong execution across our businesses. We continue to drive our own momentum and are playing offense, led by our Retail business expansion through new stores, acquisition of independent stores, and delighting consumers across our network. This growth has contributed to our solid results and market share expansion against an industry that remains soft. Our company-owned stores now total 230 across North America, an all-time high of 61% of our total network, and are a key pillar of our Century Vision strategy to grow La-Z-Boy brand reach."

Whittington added, "We continue to execute well across our Century Vision strategy, and are increasingly focused on our core, vertically integrated North American upholstery business where we have a clear right to win with consumers. Over the last year, we have successfully exited our wholesale casegoods businesses, streamlined our U.K. supply chain, are transforming our entire distribution and home delivery network, and we recently announced streamlining two additional smaller manufacturing plants into our larger U.S. plant network. These actions continue to optimize our enterprise to drive sustainable sales growth and margin expansion even against the current macroeconomic backdrop. As we approach our 100-year anniversary in March 2027, we will continue to drive forward with consumer-led innovation, Retail expansion, and digital transformation to position La-Z-Boy Incorporated for continued success in the next 100 years."

First Quarter Outlook :

Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "During the quarter, we executed well and continued to deliver on near-term expectations, while also investing for the future. While we continue to have a measured view of the external environment, we expect to continue to outperform the industry with first quarter sales in the range of $490-510 million, reflecting organic growth of up to 4% (excluding acquisitions and divestitures), and adjusted operating margin(2) in the range of 4.0-5.5%. Lastly, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and operating margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week long plant shutdown."

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and

percentages)

Quarter Ended





Year Ended





4/25/2026

4/26/2025

Change

4/25/2026

4/26/2025

Change Sales

$ 570,338

$ 570,871

— %

$ 2,126,635

$ 2,109,207

1 %

























GAAP operating income

41,230

29,527

40 %

129,207

135,837

(5) % Adjusted operating income

56,729

53,611

6 %

150,652

160,826

(6) %

























GAAP operating margin

7.2 %

5.2 %

200 bps

6.1 %

6.4 %

(30) bps Adjusted operating margin

9.9 %

9.4 %

50 bps

7.1 %

7.6 %

(50) bps

























GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

33,273

14,931

123 %

101,985

99,556

2 % Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

51,619

38,392

34 %

125,749

123,745

2 %

























Diluted weighted average common shares

40,923

41,942





41,341

42,345





























GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.81

$ 0.36

125 %

$ 2.47

$ 2.35

5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.26

$ 0.92

37 %

$ 3.04

$ 2.92

4 %

Liquidity Measures:





Year Ended





Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 Free Cash Flow









Cash Returns to Shareholders







Operating cash flow

$ 204,106

$ 187,271

Share repurchases

$ 47,270

$ 77,930 Capital expenditures

(76,306)

(74,280)

Dividends

37,947

34,955 Free cash flow

$ 127,800

$ 112,991

Cash returns to shareholders

$ 85,217

$ 112,885

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)













4/25/2026

4/26/2025 Cash and cash equivalents













$ 303,213

$ 328,449

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter :

Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026 were flat at $570 million versus last year, as growth in our Retail business was offset by lower delivered volume in our Joybird business

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 7.2% versus 5.2% Consolidated adjusted (1) operating margin was 9.9% versus 9.4% last year, with the change primarily driven by 100 bps from our casegoods business (due to favorable inventory adjustments and pricing before the divestiture) partially offset by expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.81 versus $0.36 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $1.26 versus $0.92 last year in the comparable period, both of which include a $0.16 impact from favorable discrete tax items

Retail Segment:

Sales: Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by acquired and new stores Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of new and acquired stores) decreased 2%, a sequential improvement, as lower traffic was partially offset by higher conversion rates, average ticket, and design sales. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in April with positive comps Delivered sales increased 9% to $270 million, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was 16.7% versus 13.1% Adjusted (1) operating margin was 13.9% versus 13.1%, driven by the positive impact of acquisitions



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Sales decreased 2% to $393 million versus last year, driven by modest declines across most of the businesses

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was 9.4% versus 2.5% Adjusted (1) operating margin was 10.1% versus 8.5%, driven by 150 bps from our casegoods business, primarily due to favorable inventory adjustments and pricing before the divestiture



Corporate & Other:

Joybird written sales increased 2%, driven by new retail stores and Joybird delivered sales decreased 10% to $32 million on lower delivered volume

Corporate & Other adjusted(1) operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales. On a GAAP basis, we recorded a $20 million goodwill impairment on our Joybird business reflecting near-term impacts of the current macro backdrop, which have disproportionately impacted the Joybird consumer

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2026 :

Ended the quarter with $303 million in cash (3) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $204 million in cash from operating activities, an increase of 9% versus prior year, including $28 million in the fourth quarter

Paid $86 million for acquisitions, primarily related to the 15-store acquisition of the retail business in the Southeast U.S.

Invested $76 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy stores (new stores and remodels), manufacturing-related investments, and spending related to our distribution and home delivery transformation

Returned approximately $85 million to shareholders, including $47 million in share repurchases and $38 million in dividends, which was our fifth consecutive year of 10% increases

Share Repurchase Authorization:

In April, reflecting continued confidence in the company's ability to sustainably grow the business, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program of $300 million, replacing the prior program

Conference Call :

La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 106726.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://ir.la-z-boy.com/events. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 54076. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of nearly 380 La-Z-Boy stores, including 230 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 10,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

Notes :

(1)Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 exclude:

a $20.0 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our Joybird reporting unit.

a $7.6 million pre-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, gain related to sale-leaseback transactions of four retail locations.

a $3.6 million pre-tax, or $0.08 per diluted share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions with $2.4 million included in operating income and $1.2 million included in non-operating income.

a $0.5 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to legal costs in connection with our disposal of a portion of our wholesale casegoods business.

a $0.2 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.

a $0.1 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to severance costs associated with our distribution and home delivery transformation.

Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 exclude:

a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("U.K.") wholesale and manufacturing businesses .

. a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions.

a $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2026 exclude:

a $20.0 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our Joybird reporting unit.

a $7.6 million pre-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, gain related to sale-leaseback transactions of four retail locations.

a $7.0 million pre-tax, or $0.17 per diluted share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions with $5.8 million included in operating income and $1.2 million included in non-operating income.

a $2.3 million pre-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share, charge related to accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers.

a $1.4 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.

a $0.4 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to our disposal of a portion of our wholesale casegoods business.

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2025 exclude:

a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our U.K. wholesale and manufacturing businesses.

a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions.

a $1.2 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.

Please refer to the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information" for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, divestitures, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2026 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Adjusted Financial Measures :

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, goodwill impairment charges, sale-leaseback gains, supply chain optimization charges or gains, business realignment charges or gains, purchase accounting charges, and distribution and home delivery transformation charges. Sale-leaseback gains in Fiscal 2026 are the result of the sale of the buildings and related fixed assets of four Retail stores. The supply chain optimization charges in Fiscal 2026 include severance costs, the write-down of inventory and the reclassification of accumulated foreign currency translation, all of which relate to the closure of our U.K. manufacturing operations. The business realignment charges in Fiscal 2026 include a gain on sale of casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets, the impairment of casegoods inventory held for sale, accelerated lease expense and other one-time minimal costs associated with discontinuing a portion of this business. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets and incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. The distribution and home delivery transformation charges in Fiscal 2026 include accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges and goodwill impairment charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges and goodwill impairment charges are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, business realignment charges, and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being opened or closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes sale-leaseback transactions due to the infrequent nature of such transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company's operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



Quarter Ended

Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 Sales

$ 570,338

$ 570,871

$ 2,126,635

$ 2,109,207 Cost of sales

307,583

319,809

1,190,034

1,182,789 Gross profit

262,755

251,062

936,601

926,418 Selling, general and administrative expense

201,558

200,954

787,427

770,000 Goodwill impairment

19,967

20,581

19,967

20,581 Operating income

41,230

29,527

129,207

135,837 Interest expense

(135)

(134)

(524)

(545) Interest income

2,525

3,258

11,880

14,877 Other income (expense), net

(520)

(635)

(1,758)

(3,035) Income before income taxes

43,100

32,016

138,805

147,134 Income tax expense

9,276

16,666

35,894

46,182 Net income

33,824

15,350

102,911

100,952 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(551)

(419)

(926)

(1,396) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$ 33,273

$ 14,931

$ 101,985

$ 99,556

















Basic weighted average common shares

40,589

41,208

40,982

41,601 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$ 0.82

$ 0.36

$ 2.49

$ 2.39

















Diluted weighted average common shares

40,923

41,942

41,341

42,345 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$ 0.81

$ 0.36

$ 2.47

$ 2.35

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 Current assets







Cash and equivalents

$ 303,213

$ 328,449 Receivables, net of allowance of $5,196 at 4/25/2026 and $5,042 at 4/26/2025

131,039

139,533 Inventories, net

218,445

255,285 Assets held for sale

20,209

— Other current assets

101,008

82,421 Total current assets

773,914

805,688 Property, plant and equipment, net

356,717

339,212 Goodwill

243,300

205,590 Other intangible assets, net

77,582

51,161 Right of use lease asset

520,726

452,848 Other long-term assets, net

70,096

67,663 Total assets

$ 2,042,335

$ 1,922,162









Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 101,875

$ 95,984 Lease liabilities, short-term

88,762

80,592 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

239,258

244,215 Total current liabilities

429,895

420,791 Lease liability, long-term

475,526

410,265 Other long-term liabilities

74,240

59,130 Shareholders' Equity







Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued

—

— Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 40,349 outstanding at 4/25/2026 and

41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025

40,349

41,164 Capital in excess of par value

400,752

385,601 Retained earnings

610,423

597,432 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,527)

(3,574) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity

1,049,997

1,020,623 Noncontrolling interests

12,677

11,353 Total equity

1,062,674

1,031,976 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,042,335

$ 1,922,162

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 102,911

$ 100,952 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities







(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets

(7,287)

1,998 (Gain)/loss on sale of investments

(377)

(235) Provision for doubtful accounts

463

851 Depreciation and amortization

47,440

46,667 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

84,436

76,964 Equity-based compensation expense

15,688

17,400 Goodwill impairment

19,967

20,581 Change in deferred taxes

18,263

5,116 Change in receivables

1,365

(1,906) Change in inventories

26,323

12,792 Change in other assets

(10,728)

8,701 Change in payables

4,052

(2,066) Change in lease liabilities

(84,233)

(78,609) Change in other liabilities

(14,177)

(21,935) Net cash provided by operating activities

204,106

187,271









Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from disposals of assets

26,083

412 Capital expenditures

(76,306)

(74,280) Purchases of investments

(3,713)

(6,990) Proceeds from sales of investments

1,751

11,994 Acquisitions

(86,423)

(29,525) Net cash used for investing activities

(138,608)

(98,389)









Cash flows from financing activities







Payments on finance lease liabilities

(918)

(663) Payments for debt issuance costs

(784)

— Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes

(4,227)

12,350 Repurchases of common stock

(47,270)

(77,930) Dividends paid to shareholders

(37,947)

(34,955) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)

—

(1,414) Net cash used for financing activities

(91,146)

(102,612)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

412

1,081 Change in cash and cash equivalents

(25,236)

(12,649) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

328,449

341,098 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 303,213

$ 328,449









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities







Capital expenditures included in payables

$ 9,467

$ 7,234





(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED SEGMENT INFORMATION



Quarter Ended

Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 Sales















Wholesale segment:















Sales to external customers

$ 267,510

$ 286,883

$ 1,038,789

$ 1,056,914 Intersegment sales

125,714

115,141

443,423

422,905 Wholesale segment sales

393,224

402,024

1,482,212

1,479,819

















Retail segment sales

269,560

246,769

950,687

898,370

















Corporate and Other:















Sales to external customers

33,268

37,219

137,159

153,923 Intersegment sales

1,481

1,799

6,591

6,552 Corporate and Other sales

34,749

39,018

143,750

160,475

















Eliminations

(127,195)

(116,940)

(450,014)

(429,457) Consolidated sales

$ 570,338

$ 570,871

$ 2,126,635

$ 2,109,207

















Operating Income (Loss)















Wholesale segment

$ 36,844

$ 10,120

$ 110,189

$ 82,213 Retail segment

45,021

32,414

108,484

105,417 Corporate and Other

(40,635)

(13,007)

(89,466)

(51,793) Consolidated operating income

$ 41,230

$ 29,527

$ 129,207

$ 135,837

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA Fiscal 2026 Fiscal Quarter Ended

(13 weeks)

(13 weeks)

(13 weeks)

(13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

7/26/2025

10/25/2025

1/24/2026

4/25/2026 Sales

$ 492,229

$ 522,480

$ 541,588

$ 570,338 Cost of sales

283,032

291,342

308,077

307,583 Gross profit

209,197

231,138

233,511

262,755 Selling, general and administrative expense

187,210

194,959

203,700

201,558 Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

19,967 Operating income

21,987

36,179

29,811

41,230 Interest expense

(120)

(110)

(159)

(135) Interest income

3,108

3,549

2,698

2,525 Other income (expense), net

(585)

(54)

(599)

(520) Income before income taxes

24,390

39,564

31,751

43,100 Income tax expense

6,093

10,574

9,951

9,276 Net income

18,297

28,990

21,800

33,824 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(93)

(132)

(150)

(551) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$ 18,204

$ 28,858

$ 21,650

$ 33,273 Diluted weighted average common shares

41,425

41,387

41,485

40,923 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.70

$ 0.52

$ 0.81



Fiscal 2025 Fiscal Quarter Ended

(13 weeks)

(13 weeks)

(13 weeks)

(13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

7/27/2024

10/26/2024

1/25/2025

4/26/2025 Sales

$ 495,532

$ 521,027

$ 521,777

$ 570,871 Cost of sales

282,189

290,379

290,412

319,809 Gross profit

213,343

230,648

231,365

251,062 Selling, general and administrative expense

180,973

191,876

196,197

200,954 Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

20,581 Operating income

32,370

38,772

35,168

29,527 Interest expense

(210)

(99)

(102)

(134) Interest income

4,424

3,730

3,465

3,258 Other income (expense), net

(618)

(1,879)

97

(635) Income before income taxes

35,966

40,524

38,628

32,016 Income tax expense

9,162

10,671

9,683

16,666 Net income

26,804

29,853

28,945

15,350 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(645)

184

(516)

(419) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$ 26,159

$ 30,037

$ 28,429

$ 14,931 Diluted weighted average common shares

42,564

42,154

42,103

41,942 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share

$ 0.61

$ 0.71

$ 0.68

$ 0.36

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 GAAP gross profit

$ 262,755

$ 251,062

$ 936,601

$ 926,418 Purchase accounting charges (1)

—

—

552

140 Business realignment charges (2)

42

—

3,061

— Distribution transformation (3)

60

—

2,278

— Supply chain optimization charges (4)

2,373

1,123

5,793

1,123 Adjusted gross profit

$ 265,230

$ 252,185

$ 948,285

$ 927,681

















GAAP SG&A

$ 201,558

$ 200,954

$ 787,427

$ 770,000 Purchase accounting charges (5)

(199)

(256)

(798)

(1,021) Business realignment (charges)/gain (6)

(446)

—

3,416

— Supply chain optimization charges (7)

—

(2,124)

—

(2,124) Sale-leaseback gain (8)

7,588

—

7,588

— Adjusted SG&A

$ 208,501

$ 198,574

$ 797,633

$ 766,855

















GAAP operating income

$ 41,230

$ 29,527

$ 129,207

$ 135,837 Purchase accounting charges

199

256

1,350

1,161 Business realignment charges/(gain)

488

—

(355)

— Distribution transformation charges

60

—

2,278

— Supply chain optimization charges

2,373

3,247

5,793

3,247 Sale-leaseback gain

(7,588)

—

(7,588)

— Goodwill impairment (9)

19,967

20,581

19,967

20,581 Adjusted operating income

$ 56,729

$ 53,611

$ 150,652

$ 160,826

















GAAP income before income taxes

$ 43,100

$ 32,016

$ 138,805

$ 147,134 Purchase accounting charges

199

256

1,350

1,161 Business realignment charges/(gain)

488

—

(355)

— Distribution transformation charges

60

—

2,278

— Supply chain optimization charges (10)

3,585

3,247

7,005

3,247 Sale-leaseback gain

(7,588)

—

(7,588)

— Goodwill impairment

19,967

20,581

19,967

20,581 Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 59,811

$ 56,100

$ 161,462

$ 172,123





(1) Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. (2) Impairment charge to adjust inventory to its fair value for the upholstery portion of our wholesale casegoods business, which was sold during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. (3) Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers. (4) Fiscal 2026 includes severance costs and charges to write-off remaining inventory related to closure of U.K. manufacturing operations. Fiscal 2025 includes severance costs related to manufacturing optimization actions in the U.K. (5) Includes amortization of intangible assets. (6) The fourth quarter includes accelerated lease expense and legal-related costs in connection with our planned disposal of a portion of our wholesale casegoods business. Fiscal 2026 also includes gain on sale of casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets. (7) Fiscal 2025 includes the impairment of fixed assets and our customer relationship intangible asset in the U.K. (8) Includes gain on sale from sale-leaseback transactions of four Retail stores. (9) Fiscal 2026 includes impairment in Joybird reporting unit and fiscal 2025 includes impairment in U.K. reporting unit. (10) Fiscal 2026 includes adjustments to operating income along with currency translation adjustments reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income to net income due to the closure of our manufacturing operations in the U.K.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

4/25/2026

4/26/2025

4/25/2026

4/26/2025 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$ 33,273

$ 14,931

$ 101,985

$ 99,556 Purchase accounting charges

199

256

1,350

1,161 Tax effect of purchase accounting

(48)

(79)

(347)

(317) Business realignment charges/(gain)

488

—

(355)

— Tax effect of business realignment

(117)

—

91

— Distribution transformation charges

60

—

2,278

— Tax effect of distribution transformation

(14)

—

(585)

— Supply chain optimization charges

3,585

3,247

7,005

3,247 Tax effect of supply chain optimization

—

(545)

—

(483) Sale-leaseback gain

(7,588)

—

(7,588)

— Tax effect of sale-leaseback gain

1,814

—

1,948

— Goodwill impairment

19,967

20,581

19,967

20,581 Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated

$ 51,619

$ 38,392

$ 125,749

$ 123,745

















GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")

$ 0.81

$ 0.36

$ 2.47

$ 2.35 Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share

0.01

—

0.02

0.02 Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share

0.01

—

—

— Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share

—

—

0.04

— Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share

0.08

0.07

0.17

0.07 Sale-leaseback gain, net of tax, per share

(0.14)

—

(0.14)

— Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share

0.49

0.49

0.48

0.48 Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")

$ 1.26

$ 0.92

$ 3.04

$ 2.92

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES SEGMENT INFORMATION



Quarter Ended

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands)

4/25/2026

% of sales

4/26/2025

% of sales

4/25/2026

% of sales

4/26/2025

% of sales GAAP operating income (loss)































Wholesale segment

$ 36,844

9.4 %

$ 10,120

2.5 %

$ 110,189

7.4 %

$ 82,213

5.6 % Retail segment

45,021

16.7 %

32,414

13.1 %

108,484

11.4 %

105,417

11.7 % Corporate and Other

(40,635)

N/M

(13,007)

N/M

(89,466)

N/M

(51,793)

N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income

$ 41,230

7.2 %

$ 29,527

5.2 %

$ 129,207

6.1 %

$ 135,837

6.4 %

































Adjusted items affecting operating income































Wholesale segment

$ 2,920





$ 23,885





$ 7,715





$ 24,052



Retail segment

(7,588)





—





(7,036)





140



Corporate and Other

20,167





199





20,766





797



Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income

$ 15,499





$ 24,084





$ 21,445





$ 24,989





































Adjusted operating income (loss)































Wholesale segment

$ 39,764

10.1 %

$ 34,005

8.5 %

$ 117,904

8.0 %

$ 106,265

7.2 % Retail segment

37,433

13.9 %

32,414

13.1 %

101,448

10.7 %

105,557

11.7 % Corporate and Other

(20,468)

N/M

(12,808)

N/M

(68,700)

N/M

(50,996)

N/M Consolidated adjusted operating income

$ 56,729

9.9 %

$ 53,611

9.4 %

$ 150,652

7.1 %

$ 160,826

7.6 %

































N/M - Not Meaningful

































SOURCE La-Z-Boy Incorporated