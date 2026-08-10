Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP and Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Announce Proposed Settlement of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP and Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP regarding notice of a proposed class action settlement.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP

INC., SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:16-cv-04581-JS-LGD Hon. Lee G. Dunst

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and exchange traded call and put options on such publicly traded common stock (collectively, "Hain Securities"), during the period from November 5, 2013 through February 10, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, that Lead Plaintiffs Rosewood Funeral Home and Salamon Gimpel (collectively, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and all other members of the proposed Settlement Class, and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ("Hain" or the "Company"), Irwin D. Simon, Pasquale Conte, John Carroll, and Stephen J. Smith (the "Individual Defendants," and, together with Hain, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed full and complete settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $35,000,000 (the "Settlement").

The Court will conduct a hearing (the "Settlement Hearing") on October 28, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. (E.T.) via telephone (to join the hearing, dial 669-254-5252, enter Meeting ID: 165 624 3344, and enter Passcode: 921609) to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice, as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 25, 2026; (iii) for purposes of the Settlement only, finally certify the Settlement Class, finally certify Lead Plaintiffs as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and finally appoint the law firms of Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, and Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iv) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (v) approve Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain a copy, and the more detailed long-form Notice and Claim Form, by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.HainCelestialSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Hain Celestial Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 301171

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1171

888-808-6316

[email protected]

www.HainCelestialSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Christine M. Fox, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

888-219-6877

GLANCY PRONGAY WOLKE & ROTTER LLP

Leanne Heine Solish, Esq.

1925 Century Park East

Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

[email protected]

310-201-9150

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than October 13, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be entitled to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, except as otherwise ordered by the Court or allowed by Co-Lead Counsel in its discretion, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice so that it is received no later than October 7, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, but you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the parties in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice so that they are received no later than October 7, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: August 10, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

Media Contact: Janel Laughlin 212-907-0700

SOURCE Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP