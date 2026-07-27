Labcorp Launches Marker by Labcorp™ Genetic Health Panel, Expanding Consumer Access to Hereditary Genetic Risk Testing

New offering analyzes 163 genes linked to more than 100 medically actionable conditions

Includes genetic counseling support to help consumers understand results and take informed next steps

Consumers can now access biomarker and hereditary genetic testing from a single source through Labcorp OnDemand

BURLINGTON, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the launch of Marker by Labcorp™ Genetic Health Panel, a new offering designed to help consumers better understand inherited risks associated with more than 100 medically actionable health conditions. Available through Labcorp OnDemand, the panel analyzes 163 genes associated with hereditary cancer, cardiovascular conditions and metabolic conditions and includes access to licensed genetic counselors to help consumers understand their results and discuss appropriate next steps. The Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel is backed by Labcorp's established expertise in clinical genetic testing through Labcorp Genetics and its Invitae genetic testing capabilities.

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

Bridging Consumer Access and Clinical Genetics

Many people carry inherited genetic variants without knowing it. Research shows nearly one in six adults who undergo genetic testing discover a variant linked to a serious and medically actionable health condition. Family health history can provide important clues about inherited risk, but many people have incomplete or unavailable information about their relatives' health.

The Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel was developed to help address this gap by combining clinical genetic testing, specimen collection and genetic counseling into a single consumer healthcare experience.

"Genetic information can play an important role in identifying health risks before symptoms appear, yet millions of people are unaware they carry an inherited genetic variant associated with an increased risk of serious disease," said Dr. Leslie Saltzman, vice president of consumer health solutions at Labcorp. "The Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel expands access to genetic health insights by combining genetic testing, genetic counseling support and Labcorp's genetics expertise into a single, convenient healthcare experience. Consumers can now access both biomarker and genetic testing through Labcorp OnDemand from a single source, supporting a more comprehensive approach to understanding their health."

How the Testing Process Works

Consumers can purchase the Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel directly through Labcorp OnDemand and schedule a blood draw at one of Labcorp's more than 2,200 patient service centers nationwide. Specimen collection is performed by a trained phlebotomist, after which samples are sent to Labcorp laboratories for analysis.

Results are delivered through Labcorp's secure patient portal and MyLabcorp™, the company's AI-powered mobile platform, where consumers can view their genetic health report alongside other available Labcorp test results. A comprehensive report includes any identified findings, educational resources tailored to individual results, and access to a licensed genetic counselor who can help interpret results, answer questions and discuss appropriate next steps.i Consumers may also share their results with healthcare providers to support further discussions or decisions about their care.

Marker by Labcorp expands the testing options available through Labcorp OnDemand, connecting consumers to both biomarker and hereditary genetic testing through a single trusted source.

The Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel will be available through Labcorp OnDemand beginning August 3, 2026. To learn more, visit https://www.ondemand.labcorp.com/.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

i Results are not diagnostic and should be considered together with a person's medical history, family history and other risk factors.

SOURCE Labcorp