Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group APLC Files a Representative Action Lawsuit Against Hometown Equity Mortgage, Alleging Failure to Pay Overtime Wages

The lawsuit alleges Hometown Equity Mortgage violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC filed a representative action complaint against Hometown Equity Mortgage. The representative action complaint alleges Hometown Equity Mortgage allegedly failed to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Hometown Equity Mortgage representative action lawsuit, Case No. 26CU040038N, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Hometown Equity Mortgage allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 210, 226, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) provide compliant meal and rest periods; (2) allow employees to take duty-free, off-the-premises rest periods; (3) pay all minimum, regular and overtime wages; (4) pay overtime and sick pay at the correct regular rate of pay; (5) reimburse for business expenses; (6) maintain true and accurate records; (7) pay sick time; (8) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (9) pay wages due during, and upon termination of employment.

Under California law, every employer shall pay to each employee, on the established payday for the period involved, not less than the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in the payroll period, whether the remuneration is measured by time, piece, commission, or otherwise. Hours worked is defined in the applicable Wage Order as "the time during which an employee is subject to the control of an employer and includes all the time the employee is suffered or permitted to work, whether or not required to do so." Hometown Equity Mortgage allegedly required its employees to perform work before and after their scheduled shifts, as well as during their off-duty meal breaks. The lawsuit alleges Hometown Equity Mortgage failed to compensate its employees for any of the time spent under the employer's control while working off-the-clock. As such, Hometown Equity Mortgage allegedly failed to pay its employees the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in a payroll period.

If you would like to know more about the Hometown Equity Mortgage lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm with offices located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

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SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC