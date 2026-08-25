Laboratoires Pierre Fabre Appoints Nicolas Zombré CEO of U.S. Dermocosmetics Business, Signaling Next Phase of Growth

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical groups, announced today the appointment of Nicolas Zombré as Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. Dermocosmetics operations. In this role, Zombré will oversee the company's U.S. dermocosmetics business across its portfolio of brands, including Avène, René Furterer and Klorane, as Pierre Fabre continues to build momentum in the U.S. market.

Nicolas Zombré

This appointment reflects Pierre Fabre's continued investment in expanding its U.S. footprint across retail, medical and digital channels. Avène has emerged as one of the fastest-growing dermocosmetics brands in the U.S., delivering double-digit year-over-year growth and building strong retail momentum with leading partners including Amazon, CVS, Target, Ulta, Walgreens and, most recently, Walmart. This growth has been fueled by continued consumer demand for effective, scientifically proven skincare across Avène's core categories, with Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream delivering standout growth of +32%. Retinal 0.1 Intensive Multi-Corrective Cream, Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream, and the new Tolerance Facial Foaming Cleanser have also contributed to the brand's continued growth. Zombré will bring his global leadership experience and omnichannel expertise to further scale the business.

Zombré brings nearly two decades of leadership experience within Pierre Fabre. He began his career at Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique in France in 2006 as a Product Manager for Galénic and Klorane, later taking on trade marketing responsibilities for major pharmacy accounts in France. In 2013, he moved to Brazil to lead National Sales and Trade Marketing and was subsequently promoted to Commercial Director, expanding his international go-to-market experience across diverse business models.

From 2018 to 2020, Zombré served as General Manager of Pierre Fabre Dermocosmétique in Chile, where he focused the affiliate's strategy on consumer centricity and digitalization. In June 2020, he was appointed General Manager of Pierre Fabre's dermocosmetics division in Spain and later assumed leadership of Pierre Fabre Pharma Spain, overseeing brands including A-Derma, Ducray, Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane and René Furterer. Most recently, he served as General Director of Pierre Fabre in Spain, leading the affiliate's transformation across omnichannel strategy, retail excellence and value-added services for pharmacy, e-retail and physician partners.

"Nicolas has a proven track record of driving transformation across some of our most dynamic markets, and he joins at a pivotal moment for Pierre Fabre in the U.S.," said Eric Ducournau, CEO of Laboratoires Pierre Fabre. "His experience leading digital and omnichannel strategy abroad gives him exactly the expertise we need to accelerate our growth and strengthen our position as a leader in dermocosmetics."

"I'm honored to take on this role at such an exciting moment for Pierre Fabre in the U.S.," said Nicolas Zombré, CEO of Laboratoires Pierre Fabre U.S. "Our brands have built deep trust with consumers and healthcare professionals, and I see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation by strengthening those relationships, expanding our presence across retail and digital channels, and continuing to lead with the science and credibility our portfolio is known for. I look forward to working with the U.S. leadership to write this next chapter."

Zombré's appointment marks the next step in Pierre Fabre's long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market, one of the company's key growth priorities globally.

For more information, visit pierre-fabre.com, or follow @aveneusa on Instagram and TikTok.

Note: High-resolution images, interviews, and product samples are available upon request.

ABOUT LABORATOIRES PIERRE FABRE

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre is the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical laboratories. Its Dermo-cosmetics & Personal Care portfolio brings together major international brands such as Eau Thermale Avène, Dexeryl, Ducray, Klorane, A-Derma, René Furterer, Même Cosmetics, Darrow, and Elgydium. The Pharma activity covers 5 main therapeutic fields: oncology, dermatology, rare diseases, primary care and family health care.

In 2025, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre generated €3.2 billion euros in revenue, 71% of which came from international sales across 130 territories. Based in southwest France since its creation and manufacturing nearly 90% of its products in France, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre employs 10,000 people worldwide. R&D investments increased by 14% compared with the previous year, reaching €250 million, 67% of which is dedicated to targeted therapies in oncology.

The majority shareholder of Laboratoires Pierre Fabre is the Pierre Fabre Foundation (holding 86.3% of the capital), a humanitarian foundation recognized as being of public utility. The company's employees are its second-largest shareholder (nearly 10%). This shareholding structure guarantees the company's independence, its long-term vision and its sustainable contribution to the common good. Dividends paid to the Pierre Fabre Foundation contribute to 35 healthcare-access programs deployed in 22 of the least developed countries in the world.

Since 2023, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre' CSR policy has been assessed by AFNOR Certification and has been awarded the "Exemplary" level of its CSR label (ISO 26 000 standard for sustainable development). For more information, visit www.pierre-fabre.com

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SOURCE Laboratoires Pierre Fabre