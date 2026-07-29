LaborIQ® Software Announces Next-Generation Compensation Analytics Solution

Platform Expands Their HR Tech Software Arsenal, Assisting Organizations with Real-Time Views of Pay Alignment, Retention Risks, and Budget Impacts

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaborIQ today, announced the launch of Pay Analysis™, an expansion to the company's compensation solution portfolio, and designed to help organizations with defensible pay strategies and complete pay visibility.

Built for HR teams and business leaders, LaborIQ's Pay Analysis combines internal workforce pay data with LaborIQ's compensation benchmarks to provide a centralized view of how employees, departments, locations, and their pay, align to market and to organizational compensation strategy.

Pay Analysis in LaborIQ

The launch reflects growing pressure on organizations to make budget-minded, fair, and more defensible compensation decisions amid ongoing labor market volatility.

"Compensation is strategic and has become more complex in recent years," said Claudine Zachara, CEO of LaborIQ. "As leaders we must move away from fragmented spreadsheets, static reports, and annual analyses which comes with a lagging view on organizational compensation health. Adding Pay Analysis to the LaborIQ platform combines validated market pay data, pay band management, and now full visibility to compensation across all locations, departments, and individuals. Pay Analysis was built to provide leaders and HR Teams with clear, actionable pay and expense visibility across their enterprise."

Pay Analysis enables organizations to:

Identify employees, teams, and departments that are at, above, or below market pay

Evaluate compensation alignment across locations and departments

Know the cost to correct pay gaps using current workforce data

Support compensation planning and budget conversations with data-backed insights

Share executive-ready reporting and analysis with a simple click

"Labor market uncertainty has raised the stakes on every compensation decision," said Mallory Vachon, Chief Economist at LaborIQ. "When hiring slows and budgets tighten, retaining the people you have becomes the priority, and that means knowing exactly where pay stands across your workforce. Pay Analysis gives organizations that visibility, so they can act on compensation risk before it turns into turnover."

Pay Analysis expands LaborIQ's broader compensation management platform, enabling organizations to make better informed workforce and compensation decisions using current compensation and labor market data. Now, advanced technologies help create efficient workforce planning. Pay Analysis creates a dynamic and connected compensation analysis experience.

For more information, review the Pay Analysis product page at LaborIQ.co.

Experience the difference that validated compensation data makes for an organization with LaborIQ's Free Trial.

About LaborIQ

LaborIQ is a compensation data & workforce planning software platform, assisting HR, finance, and talent leaders with confident pay decisions, better time management, and operational excellence. The platform provides real-time, market-validated pay data so organizations can confidently price jobs, manage pay equity, and make defensible compensation decisions.

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SOURCE LaborIQ Software