LACARAF Sets a New Standard for Wine Enjoyment Through Unprecedent Temperature Precision

Presale launches for a first-of-its-kind service system that unlocks the full expression of every wine and spirits by reaching and maintaining exact ideal serving temperature

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presale is now launching for LACARAF, the world's first precision wine and spirits service system designed to reach and maintain exact serving temperature while naturally enhancing aeration to unlock each bottle's fullest aromatic and flavor expression. Debuting in the U.S. market, LACARAF is a unique device which is redefining the tasting experience by enabling wine and spirits enthusiasts to enjoy every bottle exactly as wished.

LACARAF - Not simply a temperature-control device but a wine-expression device

Developed through a unique collaboration between engineers, thermal specialists, and leading sommeliers, LACARAF combines advanced space-derived thermal innovation with a handcrafted crystal decanter. Designed to bring wines and spirits to their ideal serving temperature and maintain it with true degree-by-degree precision, LACARAF naturally enhances aeration—revealing greater depth, character, and enjoyment. Capable of reaching and holding temperatures between 43°F and 72°F, LACARAF creates the optimal conditions for every bottle to reveal its fullest aromatic and flavor expression, from the first pour to the last. By holding wine or spirits at their ideal serving temperature, it allows delicate aromatic compounds to unfold naturally, maximising the enjoyment of every glass. The decanter's artisanal craftsmanship further enhances the experience, imparting a sense of luxury and refinement that reflects the product's exceptional quality and attention to detail.

Beyond wine service, LACARAF is designed to elevate hospitality across a range of applications—from ensuring temperature and aroma consistency behind the bar and creating memorable tableside presentations, to simplifying wine pairings by keeping bottles continuously service-ready and offering a sophisticated, dilution-free solution for serving premium spirits at their ideal temperature.

LACARAF is not simply a temperature-control device—it is a wine-expression device. Temperature is one of the most influential and least controlled variables in wine and spirits service, with a huge impact on the taste. LACARAF is the first system to deliver true degree-by-degree precision while maintaining that temperature and the wine's optimal level of aromatic expression throughout the entire sensory experience. This allows professionals and enthusiasts alike to enjoy every bottling at their absolute best.

The system has already earned recognition among some of the industry's most respected professionals worldwide. LACARAF has been used during official sommelier competitions in France, where maintaining stable aromatic conditions while allowing wines to express their full character through precise, natural aeration is essential to ensuring fairness, consistency, and the highest standards of sensory evaluation. This prestigious application underscores the confidence that leading sommeliers place in LACARAF's precision and reliability.

Learn more about LACARAF at lacaraf.com

HIGH-RESOLUTION PHOTOS – credits to LACARAF

ABOUT LACARAF - lacaraf.com

LACARAF is the world's first precision wine and spirits service system engineered to bring every wine and spirit to its exact ideal serving temperature and maintain it throughout service while naturally enhancing aeration to unlock each bottle's fullest aromatic and flavor expression. Developed in collaboration with engineers, thermal specialists, and leading sommeliers, LACARAF leverages advanced space-derived thermal innovation to deliver a level of accuracy previously unattainable in wine service, allowing every bottle to reveal its fullest aromatic and flavor expression through natural aeration and temperature control.

PRODUCT CONFIGURATION

Each LACARAF unit includes:

LACARAF Base

750 ml Custom LACARAF Crystal Decanter

Two High-Performance Thermal Capsules

Power Supply

Wooden Transport Case

MEDIA CONTACT

Irene Graziotto

[email protected]

SOURCE LACARAF