Lachi Media Study Finds Home Service Businesses That Connected Advertising to Completed Jobs Generated 38% Higher Gross-Profit Returns Than Those Focused on Leads

Across 126 US home service businesses, the typical company, measured by the median result, generated $1.68 in gross profit for every $1 spent on ads when advertising was connected to completed jobs, compared with $1.22 for businesses focused on leads and calls.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home service businesses connecting advertising to completed jobs generated 38% higher gross-profit returns than those focused on leads and calls, according to Lachi Media analysis of $84.1 million in ad spend across 126 US companies.

Gross profit is defined as revenue minus technician labor and parts, before overhead.

Home service businesses that connected advertising to completed jobs generated 38% higher median gross-profit returns than businesses focused on leads and calls. The Lachi Media study analyzed two years of advertising and completed-job data from 126 US home service businesses, covering $84.1 million in ad spend and $410.7 million in advertising-attributed revenue.

The difference held across every spending level. Businesses spending $21,500 to $107,000 per year returned a median $1.69 per ad dollar when advertising was connected to completed jobs, versus $1.27 for those focused on leads. At $109,500 to $247,000, the difference was $1.77 versus $0.89. At $253,500 to $10 million, it was $1.65 versus $1.26.

Returns generally increased as businesses connected advertising to financial outcomes. Accounts focused on leads and calls generated a median $1.16 in gross profit per ad dollar, rising to $1.27 for qualified leads, $1.28 for completed jobs, $1.69 with job revenue and $1.75 with gross profit.

"A lead is not a job, and a job is not profit," said Roy Danino, CEO and co-founder of Lachi Media. "If the advertising system only sees the lead, it cannot tell the difference between an inquiry that becomes profitable work and one that goes nowhere. The closer you get to telling it what actually made the business money, the more useful that information becomes."

Ninety-two percent of businesses connecting advertising to completed jobs generated more gross profit than they spent on ads, compared with 63% of businesses focused on leads and calls. Among the 43 businesses independently observed rather than managed by Lachi Media, the figures were 88% and 60%, respectively.

Advertising platforms can see when someone calls or fills out a form, but they do not automatically know whether that person became a paying customer, what the job was worth or whether it was profitable. Unless businesses send that information back, the advertising system makes decisions without knowing which leads actually produced valuable work.

Doing this has become far more accessible to smaller businesses in recent years. CRM systems, field-service software and advertising integrations can now connect leads to completed jobs and their value at costs that were once practical mainly for larger companies.

"The technology has largely been democratized," Danino said. "There are very few measurement capabilities left that are reserved only for the biggest companies, and even the more advanced tools are getting cheaper."

The study suggests businesses can start by connecting leads to completed jobs, then add actual job revenue and, where reliable data is available, gross profit.

The analysis covered two years of advertising and completed-job data from 126 US home service businesses across service and repair, recurring property maintenance, and improvement and construction. Ad spend totaled $84.1 million, producing $410.7 million in attributed revenue. All 126 used Google Ads, 36 also used Microsoft Advertising, and 90% of ad-sourced jobs were matched to advertising.

Full study: https://lachimedia.com/home-services-ad-profit-study/

Methodology, aggregate results and breakdowns are available to reporters on request.

About Lachi Media

Lachi Media is a digital marketing agency that works extensively with US home service businesses on paid advertising, SEO, web development and growth strategy. The agency also works with ecommerce companies and nonprofit organizations and has managed more than $250 million in advertising spend.

Press inquiries: Roy Danino, +972 (0) 54-766-3705, [email protected]

lachimedia.com

SOURCE Lachi Media