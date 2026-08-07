LaFontaine Automotive Group Joins Amazon Autos Marketplace with More Than 40 Retail Locations in Michigan

Leading automotive retailer expands its omnichannel strategy, bringing a seamless online vehicle shopping experience to Michigan consumers through Amazon Autos.

HIGHLAND, Mich., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaFontaine Automotive Group today announced its more than 40 retail locations has joined the Amazon Autos marketplace, marking another milestone in LaFontaine's ongoing commitment to redefining the automotive retail experience through innovation, technology, and customer-first solutions.

LaFontaine Automotive Group has grown into one of Michigan’s largest family-owned automotive groups. Led by CEO Ryan LaFontaine, the company remains committed to building lifelong relationships, delivering personalized automotive experiences, supporting its team members, and strengthening the communities it proudly serves.

The collaboration reinforces LaFontaine's position as one of the automotive industry's most forward-thinking retailers, continually investing in digital capabilities that simplify the vehicle buying journey while preserving the personalized experience guests expect from the family-owned organization.

Amazon Autos is Amazon's digital automotive marketplace that connects customers with dealers to browse, compare, finance, trade-in, and purchase vehicles online with transparent pricing and a streamlined purchase process. Amazon Autos offers a selection of new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles from trusted dealers across the country.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, LaFontaine has remained at the forefront of automotive retail by embracing emerging technologies that create greater convenience, transparency, and flexibility. Joining Amazon Autos represents the next evolution of the company's omnichannel retail strategy, giving customers another trusted destination to discover, finance, and purchase their next vehicle while receiving the exceptional service that has become synonymous with the LaFontaine Family Deal.

"The future of automotive retail is about meeting customers wherever they choose to shop while delivering an experience built on trust, transparency, and convenience," said Ryan LaFontaine, CEO of LaFontaine Automotive Group. "For more than 45 years, we've challenged ourselves to stay ahead of our customers' expectations by embracing innovation that enhances, not replaces, the human experience. Adding our more than 40 Michigan retail locations to Amazon Autos marketplace is a testament to our team's vision, our commitment to continuous innovation, and our relentless focus on creating the best possible experience for every guest. We're excited to help shape the future of automotive retail alongside one of the world's most customer-obsessed companies."

"We're excited to have LaFontaine Automotive Group listing with Amazon Autos," said Barry Quinn, Director of Business Development at Amazon Autos. "Together, we're making it easier for Amazon customers in Michigan to browse, finance, and purchase vehicles online while still benefiting from the local expertise and personalized service that LaFontaine is known for."

The announcement reflects LaFontaine's broader strategy of investing in technologies that remove friction from the purchasing process while empowering guests to shop how, when, and where they prefer. Whether beginning their journey online or visiting one of LaFontaine's dealerships, customers benefit from a consistent, transparent, and personalized experience backed by one of the Midwest's most respected automotive retailers.

"Digital retail isn't about replacing dealerships—it's about creating more choice, greater convenience, and a better experience for today's consumer," said Carlito Mojica, Senior Manager of Retail Development for LaFontaine Automotive Group. "Amazon Autos introduces another trusted touchpoint for customers, while LaFontaine continues to deliver the local expertise, relationships, and support that make all the difference throughout the ownership journey. This represents another important step in our mission to lead the evolution of automotive retail."

With more than 40 retail locations representing nearly 60 automotive franchises across Michigan, LaFontaine Automotive Group continues to invest in technologies, partnerships, and processes that improve every stage of the customer journey. The company's participation in Amazon Autos reflects its long-term vision of creating a seamless omnichannel experience that blends the convenience of digital commerce with the personalized care of a trusted local dealership.

About LaFontaine Automotive Group

Founded in 1980 by Michael and Maureen LaFontaine, LaFontaine Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest-growing automotive retailers, operating nearly 60 retail franchises through over 40 retail locations throughout Michigan. Guided by its mission of building lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities, and personalize the automotive experience, LaFontaine continues to set the standard for innovation, guest satisfaction, and community engagement through its signature philosophy, The Family Deal.

SOURCE LaFontaine Automotive Group