Inspired by the World Dog Surfing Championships, the legendary IPA brand is giving one lucky dog and their human the chance to take the ultimate adventure together.

PETALUMA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of pet owners say they travel less after getting a pet, often missing out on road trips, beach days and unforgettable adventures with their four-legged family members. This National Dog Month, Lagunitas Brewing Company wants to change that by giving one lucky dog and their favorite human the chance to take the adventure they've always dreamed of together.

LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY IS GIVING ONE LUCKY DOG THE ULTIMATE ‘DOG DAYS OF SUMMER’ ADVENTURE

Whether it's a beach day, a weekend camping trip, a scenic road trip or even catching their very first wave, every dog deserves to be part of the adventure. After all, they don't call them the Dog Days of Summer for nothing. They're meant for getting outside, making waves and creating the kinds of memories that become your favorite summer stories – especially when your best friend gets to come along.

As the official title sponsor of the World Dog Surfing Championships, Lagunitas is taking that adventurous spirit beyond the beach, encouraging dog lovers everywhere to get outside and make the most of the Dog Days together. Because while only a handful of dogs will ever catch a wave, every dog deserves an adventure worth remembering. After all, 97% of dog owners say their dogs are family. And if they're family, they deserve to be part of the adventure.

One deserving dog and their favorite human will receive:

A 'Dog Days of Summer' Adventure Fund to fuel their adventure

A curated outdoor adventure gear package

A professional photo session to capture the memories

A donation to the San Francisco SPCA in the winner's dog's name

How to Enter

This National Dog Month, Lagunitas is asking dog owners one simple question: Where have you always wanted to take your dog on an adventure?

To enter, dog owners must submit the following at www.LagunitasDogDays.com:

A photo or video featuring themselves and their dog

A short write-up telling us where they'd love to adventure with their pup and why

Whether it's finally making that beach trip, exploring a new trail, paddleboarding across a lake, chasing waterfalls or simply spending an afternoon running through the backyard sprinkler, Lagunitas wants to celebrate the adventures – big and small – that make the Dog Days unforgettable.

Entries are open July 28–August 15, with one winning dog and their favorite human announced on National Dog Day (August 26). For official rules and contest details, visit www.LagunitasDogDays.com and follow @LagunitasBeer on Instagram.

"For so many of us, our dogs are family – which makes it hard to imagine leaving them behind when adventure calls," said Hannah Dray, Chief Marketing Officer at Lagunitas Brewing Company. "Whether it's a road trip, a beach day or learning to catch their very first wave, we wanted to create a reason for one lucky dog and their human to experience the Dog Days of summer together. Creating good times has always been at the heart of Lagunitas, and some of the best ones happen adventuring with your favorite people..and pups."

Kick Off National Dog Month Adventures With Lagunitas – August 1

And if you're in the Bay Area, National Dog Month adventures start at the beach. As the official title sponsor of the World Dog Surfing Championships, Lagunitas is inviting dog lovers and their four-legged sidekicks to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, Calif., on Saturday, August 1, to celebrate one of the summer's most paw-some events.

In addition to cheering on surfing pups, guests can:

Visit Lagunitas' first-ever Salty Paws Surf Camp , located onsite at the World Dog Surfing Championships, where everyday dogs can catch their very first wave alongside experienced instructors.

, located onsite at the World Dog Surfing Championships, where everyday dogs can catch their very first wave alongside experienced instructors. Snap a photo with their pup at the Dog Days of Summer Photo Booth .

. Score exclusive Lagunitas swag, including dog goggles, beach towels and more.

Spin the Spin to Win wheel for the chance to take home even more prizes.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026 (10am-2pm)

Saturday, August 1, 2026 (10am-2pm) Location: World Dog Surfing Championships, Linda Mar Beach (Pacifica State Beach), Pacifica, Calif. The Lagunitas Salty Paws Surf Camp will be located onsite throughout the event.

World Dog Surfing Championships, Linda Mar Beach (Pacifica State Beach), Pacifica, Calif.

From first rides and spectacular wipeouts to wagging tails and proud owners, Lagunitas is celebrating one simple belief: The best Dog Days aren't measured by the waves you catch—they're measured by the memories you make together.

ABOUT LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY

When The Lagunitas Brewing Company started on a kitchen stove in 1993, no one could have imagined that a small Northern California brewery would expand to more than 38 countries and become the #1 selling IPA worldwide. It has developed an iconic line of hop-forward beers throughout its creation of innovative craft brews, including Lagunitas' Flagship IPA, A Little Sumpin' Sumpin', and Maximus. Since its explosion in the craft scene, Lagunitas has expanded its innovative offerings to include non-alcoholic beers like IPNA and Hazy IPNA, and it has also brought the first sparkling hop water, Hoppy Refresher, to market. With a seat at the bar for everyone and a commitment to quality and innovation in craft brewing, Lagunitas is proud to keep the spirit of its roots alive through a continued passion for edgy brewing, fresh music, a strong sense of community, and of course, a deep love of dogs. To learn more about Lagunitas Brewing Company, visit: www.LAGUNITAS.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING.

Open only legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Entry Period starts at 12 a.m. PT on 7/28/26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 8/15/26. Subject to Official Rules, including all Contest dates, how to enter, judging criteria, prize details, and restrictions, click here. Sponsor: The Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, CA 94954.

SOURCE Lagunitas Brewing Company