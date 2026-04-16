Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAKE).

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. (LAKE), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE APRIL 24, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected], by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and "small, strategic, and quick" mergers and acquisitions strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected],

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith