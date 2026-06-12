Lamunyon Marks Over 45 Years of Trusted Foundation Repair Services to Topeka Home and Business Owners

TOPEKA, Kan., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1973, Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair has been the go-to resource for Topeka home and business owners dealing with foundation problems. The company is now marking over 45 years of service to the Topeka community, a milestone built on a track record of permanent structural repairs and a working knowledge of the soil conditions that make Kansas foundations uniquely vulnerable.

Clay soil is the root of most foundation problems across the state. It swells when saturated and pulls away from foundation walls when it dries out, a cycle that repeats every season and puts steady pressure on concrete, block, and poured-wall foundations alike. Left unaddressed, that pressure leads to settlement, bowed walls, and floor cracks that worsen over time. Lamunyon's technicians use hydraulically driven steel piers and helical piers to stabilize and lift affected foundations. Steel piers are driven down until they reach bedrock and anchored into place, and can support a structure for over 100 years. Helical piers are installed primarily on lighter structures at depths between 10 and 30 feet, spaced no more than 6 feet apart, and are well-suited for sinking or settling foundations where soil conditions vary.

Beyond foundation repair, the company also handles basement waterproofing and crawl space encapsulation for properties where moisture intrusion compounds structural damage. All technicians are National Foundation Repair Association (NFRA)-certified and SafeBasements trained—a certification that reflects hands-on competency in waterproofing systems specific to Kansas conditions. Financing options are available for all locations, and customers can discuss those details with their consultant during an evaluation.

Topeka property owners who notice sticking doors or uneven floors are advised not to wait. Visible wall cracks are another sign that warrants a professional look. Those signs tend to worsen with each seasonal shift, and repairs made earlier are generally less involved than those made after extended neglect.

To schedule a consultation with Topeka foundation repair experts, visit lamunyon.com/topeka/foundation-repair/ or call (785) 228-1400.

About Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair

In business since 1973, Lamunyon Dry Out & Foundation Repair is a locally owned and operated company serving North-Central Kansas. The company provides foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, water damage restoration, and mold remediation across locations in Topeka, Manhattan, Salina, Wichita, and the surrounding region. Lamunyon holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintains 24/7 emergency availability.

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