Lancium Supports Governor Abbott's Call for Transparency and Accountability in Texas Data Center Development

Lancium backs verified reporting on power and water use, ratepayer protection, and transparent community partnership that starts long before construction

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancium, a Texas-based developer and operator of large-scale powered land and energy infrastructure for data centers, today expressed support for Governor Greg Abbott's directive establishing a comprehensive audit of power use, water use, and community impact for data center projects seeking interconnection to the Texas grid. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to establish a plan that achieves the Governor's objectives while facilitating the incredible economic opportunity that is at hand for the state.

"The large load growth at hand and forecast in Texas reflects the tremendous opportunity enabled by the ERCOT market structure and the ability of business to partner with the state to achieve shared opportunity and prosperity, but this growth must be pursued responsibly," said Michael McNamara, Chief Executive Officer of Lancium. "We support verified reporting on power and water. We support standards that keep the cost of new load off Texas households. We support an audit that will demonstrate to all stakeholders and communities that projects can be developed responsibly and result in positive benefits to municipalities and individuals across the state."

Lancium has built its business around a specific proposition: that large computing load can be an asset to the grid rather than a burden on it. We have located our campuses in areas with excess energy, on unused land, and we have engaged local stakeholders early and transparently – learning bi-directionally the unique approach required in each location. The company's campuses are grid-connected, but also bring behind-the-meter resources to help ensure reliability.

"We work with communities long before development begins — before we've committed to a site, before there's a plan to present," McNamara said. "We meet with county officials, school districts, water boards, landowners, and residents to understand each of their needs and concerns. This proactive approach ultimately directs local investment toward what matters to the community as whole. If we haven't done that work, we haven't earned the right to build there."

Lancium's flagship campus is located in Abilene, TX, where we are proud to be welcomed by the community and generate significant, positive impact for the community together.

Lancium's commitments in the communities it serves include:

Protecting ratepayers. Lancium pays all costs related to energy infrastructure upgrades to support its projects.



Lancium pays all costs related to energy infrastructure upgrades to support its projects. Transparent reporting. Lancium supports full disclosure of power and water use and welcomes the verification and audit standards the state plans on enacting.



Lancium supports full disclosure of power and water use and welcomes the verification and audit standards the state plans on enacting. Conserving water — and adding to local supply. Lancium requires closed-loop cooling systems across its campuses, and, where local water systems need strengthening, Lancium will help develop local water infrastructure, so that the net effect of a Lancium campus on local water resources is positive.



Lancium requires closed-loop cooling systems across its campuses, and, where local water systems need strengthening, Lancium will help develop local water infrastructure, so that the net effect of a Lancium campus on local water resources is positive. Engaging before development. Lancium begins community engagement during site evaluation, ahead of development, so that local priorities shape the project rather than react to it.



Lancium begins community engagement during site evaluation, ahead of development, so that local priorities shape the project rather than react to it. Investing where it matters locally. Lancium directs its local investment toward the priorities communities identify themselves — schools, workforce training, emergency services, and civic infrastructure.

The Governor's audit directive reflects the scale of capital moving into Texas and the seriousness of the infrastructure, resource, and community questions that come with it. Lancium shares that assessment and looks forward to working with state leaders, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, ERCOT, utility partners, and local officials to support growth that keeps Texas the best place in the country to build and to live.

About Lancium

Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company that develops and operates large-scale campuses to meet the demands of advanced computing. Founded in Texas in 2017, the company designs its campuses to integrate with the electric grid and incorporate multiple generation sources — supporting reliability, protecting ratepayers, and delivering long-term economic benefit to the communities that host them. For more information, visit lancium.com.

SOURCE Lancium