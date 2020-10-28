Landis Communications Inc. (LCI) Earns Spot on Forbes' Inaugural "America's Best PR Agencies 2021" List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Is there anything better than getting a surprise gift on your anniversary? Forbes' first-ever ranking of the 200 best public relations agencies in America features San Francisco-based Landis Communications Inc. (LCI) on the coveted list. LCI shares this honor with seven of its Public Relations Global Network PR affiliates: Three Box Strategic Communications (Dallas), The Castle Group (Boston), LCWA (Chicago), The Hoyt Organization (Los Angeles), S&A Communications (North Carolina), Buchanan Public Relations (Philadelphia) and The Fearey Group (Seattle).

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes identified the best PR firms in America through a survey of more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Click here to see the full list.

"As we celebrate 30 years in business this month, LCI is extremely proud of this recognition from one of the world's preeminent media companies," said David Landis, LCI founder and CEO. "Our agency has had the honor of being named America's top agency (Ragan's Ace Awards) and San Francisco's top agency (PRSA SF), but this accolade from the business community and a top national publication is truly awe-inspiring. It is a testament to our staff, our clients and our community."

In making the announcement, Forbes commented: "As public relations professionals look to navigate their clients through an uncertain, volatile and noisy year... PR agencies have increasingly sought to integrate with their clients to provide new types of information that help with both external and internal communications."

About Landis Communications, Inc. (LCI)

LGBTQ-owned, LCI is a San Francisco-based integrated marketing communications, public relations, digital and social media agency. Named America's #1 PR Firm (Ragan's Ace Awards), LCI offers expertise in corporate, consumer, technology, B2B, B2C and nonprofit communications, as well as social media, digital and content marketing, community relations and crisis communications. LCI's industry expertise includes: healthcare, technology, environmental, financial services, real estate and more. LCI also is the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with 50+ affiliates worldwide. For further info, visit LCI at: https://landispr.com.

