Landscape Design Expert Andrew Becker of Fairfield, CT Breaks Down Pool Style Options for HelloNation

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Fairfield homeowners choose the right pool style for their backyard? That's the focus of a HelloNation article that features expert insight from Andrew Becker, Landscape Design Expert and founder of The Becker Companies in Fairfield, CT. The article offers a detailed look at the design factors that go into selecting the ideal pool, helping homeowners create a backyard that blends form, function, and luxury outdoor living.

Andrew Becker, Owner of The Becker Companies, LLC

As explained in the article, the first step in selecting a pool style is understanding how the space will be used. Some Fairfield homeowners prioritize exercise and daily routines, while others want a relaxing space for entertaining or family time. The article points out that each choice in pool design should reflect these goals while also fitting seamlessly into the home's larger outdoor layout.

One option highlighted is the lap pool, which is especially effective in narrow backyards or homes with a modern design. In Fairfield, lap pools are a smart solution for homeowners who value both fitness and minimalist aesthetics. Their long, slim shape makes efficient use of space while maintaining a sleek look.

For properties with scenic views or natural elevation, infinity pools are another standout choice. These pools are known for their dramatic edge and visual connection to the surrounding landscape. In Fairfield, where luxury homes may feature sloped terrain or tree-lined vistas, infinity pools help create a sense of openness and high-end design. However, the article also notes that this style requires more advanced engineering and planning, making it a bigger commitment.

When space is limited, plunge pools offer a high-end feel without taking over the yard. These compact pools work well in tighter Fairfield backyard layouts or courtyards and are often designed with added spa features or water elements. Andrew Becker explains that plunge pools can deliver luxury outdoor living in a footprint that suits smaller properties while still feeling indulgent and comfortable.

For those drawn to a more natural or traditional aesthetic, freeform pools are a versatile option. The article discusses how their curved, flowing shapes soften hard edges and integrate well with landscaping. In Fairfield, freeform designs are especially popular in transitional homes where a relaxed but upscale look is preferred.

Still, many Fairfield homeowners opt for the timeless appeal of rectangular pools. Their classic proportions and adaptability make them a strong choice for both entertaining and swimming. The clean lines of a rectangular pool align well with structured patios and symmetrical landscape elements, allowing them to work across various home styles.

The article also emphasizes how overall yard size affects which pool design is most appropriate. While larger properties offer more design freedom, smaller yards require careful planning to maintain flow and avoid crowding. Andrew Becker advises that pool placement should always leave room for patios, plantings, and walkways to support functional outdoor living.

Beyond size and shape, Fairfield homeowners are encouraged to consider materials and finishes. Pool coping, deck surfaces, and surrounding textures should match the home's architecture and weather over time. Neutral tones and natural materials remain popular in Fairfield due to their ability to blend with the environment and maintain visual appeal across seasons.

The HelloNation article closes by reminding readers that every pool should be designed with long-term use in mind. Proper planning, climate awareness, and durability are all key to ensuring that the pool remains a source of comfort and enjoyment, not a burden.

The article Choosing the Right Pool Style for Your Backyard features insights from Andrew Becker, Landscape Design Expert of Fairfield, CT, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation