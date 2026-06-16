Langan Acquires Kirkman Engineering in Texas

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Langan Engineering & Environmental Services officially announced the acquisition of Kirkman Engineering, based in Dallas-Fort Worth. Kirkman marks Langan's fourth acquisition in Texas, expanding the firm's statewide workforce to 225 employees and seven offices. Founded in 2014, Kirkman specializes in land development in commercial, warehouse, and residential real estate sectors.

"Langan's commitment to our clients in Texas continues by bringing Kirkman into our family," said David T. Gockel, President/CEO, Langan. "The staff from Kirkman will experience incredible benefits, technical training, and career development opportunities as Langan's footprint grows rapidly in the Lone Star State."

"We are thrilled to join the Langan team and bring our local knowledge and client relationships in the area to one of the most highly ranked consulting firms in the nation," said Shea Kirkman, who founded Kirkman with Patrick Filson. "Langan's growth in Texas and beyond is impressive, and we look forward to collaborating on some of the largest most complex projects in the DFW Metroplex."

About Langan

Langan (www.langan.com) provides comprehensive environmental and engineering consulting services to a broad array of clients nationally and internationally. Founded in 1970, Langan employs 2,300 professionals and has 58 offices throughout the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington, DC, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Missouri, and Washington.

Langan International, the firm's wholly owned subsidiary based in New York, has five offices in London, Panama, Calgary, Athens and Dubai.

SOURCE Langan Engineering & Environmental Services