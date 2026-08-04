LanguageLine Selected to Exhibit AI Translation App at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions has been selected to exhibit at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange, where it will showcase its AI Translation App, a secure, enterprise-grade platform that enables healthcare organizations to translate text, documents, audio, and video in more than 130 languages using AI with integrated governance and optional professional human review.

The annual event, which brings together supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient client hospitals, will be held Sept. 24 in Las Vegas.

LanguageLine Solutions has been selected to exhibit at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange, where it will showcase its AI Translation App

The 2026 Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their products or services to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's client hospitals, as well as the subject matter experts who serve on its supply councils. Each product or service will showcase its potential to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient safety, or advance healthcare delivery and business performance.

Purpose-built for healthcare, the LanguageLine AI Translation App combines advanced artificial intelligence with enterprise-grade governance, AI-driven risk assessment, automated quality estimation, customizable healthcare terminology, and robust security controls to help organizations communicate more safely across languages. The platform enables healthcare providers to quickly translate multilingual content while maintaining oversight appropriate to the clinical importance of each communication.

A key differentiator is the app's hybrid workflow, which allows users to seamlessly escalate content from AI translation to qualified professional linguists within the same platform whenever greater accuracy or regulatory oversight is required. By combining AI efficiency with human expertise, the solution helps healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce translation costs, support compliance with language access requirements, and expand equitable access to care without compromising quality or trust.

"Healthcare providers need AI translation they can actually trust," said Simon Yoxon-Grant, President and CEO of LanguageLine Solutions. "They need technology that makes them more efficient without losing sight of when a human needs to be involved. Our AI Translation App does both. We're proud that Vizient chose us to showcase it at the Innovative Technology Exchange."

"The Innovative Technology Exchange provides a distinctive platform for healthcare providers to engage with products and services that may influence the healthcare landscape and enhance clinical care or organizational business models," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president of contract operations, Vizient. "We are pleased to extend an invitation to LanguageLine to participate in the Exchange."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program, which includes provider-led reviews of supplier-submitted technologies. Since 2003, Vizient has evaluated more than 1,700 product submissions through the program.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative multilingual content solutions for over 40 years. The company sets the global standard for audio, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with individuals who are limited English proficient, Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing. Let us be your total language solutions partner, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

LanguageLine Media Contact

Scott Brown

831-200-6831

[email protected]

SOURCE LanguageLine Solutions