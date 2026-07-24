New, Seasonal 'Après Sea' Program Celebrates Refined Leisure with Curated Spaces and Southern Charm

NAPLES, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, today announced the debut of 'Après Sea,' an exclusive seasonal partnership with Draper James, founded by Reese Witherspoon and POLYWOOD, the leader in sustainable outdoor living, celebrating the moments that unfold after sun-drenched beach days. Taking place July 25 through October 25, the immersive experience weaves together the Draper James by POLYWOOD collection, refined coastal hospitality through food, beverage and wellness experiences, along with thoughtfully curated spaces that redefine leisurely seaside living with Southern charm.

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort Splashes Into Summer with Draper James and POLYWOOD Partnership

"At LaPlaya, we believe that lasting memories are built in moments of genuine connection," said Marina Serret, Area Director of Sales and Marketing at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. "This partnership with both Draper James and POLYWOOD reflects that philosophy. We're confident that the spaces we've created are more than just places where our guests will relax in style; they're where guests pause to reflect on the day's treasured moments."

On property at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, the spaces deliver distinct areas of gathering. The Gulf Lawn invites elevated social gatherings featuring the Draper James by POLYWOOD Savannah 3-Piece Rocking Chair Sets, Savannah 4-Piece Deep Seating Sets with Sofa and the Savannah Kids 5-Piece Dining Sets complete with a branded food and beverage service available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, including Southern-inspired bites, sophisticated libations, along with a curated kids activity station, against a scenic backdrop of Gulf views.

Giving a nod to Draper James' iconic style, the SpaTerre Veranda is accessorized with hydrangeas and showcases POLYWOOD's Savannah 3-Piece Rocking Chair Sets and Savannah 4-Piece Deep Seating Set with Loveseat. The space is inspired by the Tea Forté x Draper James collection's Lemon Sunshine tea, with artisanal iced pours of the tea available at select times throughout the partnership. Inside SpaTerre, a trio of Lemon Sunshine wellness treatments, including a facial, massage and soaking tub experience, channel the tea's bright citrus notes for a rejuvenating escape. Throughout both spaces, every detail, from the furnishings to the programming and design, has been dreamt up to elevate how guests and Naples locals can experience true leisure by the sea.

"The Draper James by POLYWOOD collection was designed to bring together timeless Southern style and enduring outdoor performance, making LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort an ideal setting to bring that vision to life," said Scott Miller, SVP of Commercial & Hospitality Sales at POLYWOOD. "With our shared appreciation for quality, hospitality, and creating welcoming outdoor spaces, our furnishings are a natural complement to LaPlaya's coastal luxury. Engineered to withstand intense sun, coastal rain, and the demands of high-traffic resort environments, POLYWOOD furniture delivers the lasting durability, comfort, and style that guests can experience during their stay—and enjoy in their own outdoor spaces for decades to come."

Backed by a 20-year lumber warranty, the Draper James by POLYWOOD collection is a line of sustainably crafted outdoor furnishings that blend Draper James' signature cheerful aesthetic with POLYWOOD's commitment to comfort, durability, and American-made excellence. Crafted from proprietary, all-weather lumber, each piece of outdoor furniture features POLYWOOD's Solidcore™ durability and ClimateTuff™ materials, ensuring the furniture resists fading, splintering, rot, cracking, chipping, and peeling while remaining year-round outdoor-ready and easy to maintain. Available in 13 colors across 3 finishes, including POLYWOOD's new Select™ lumber, with 42 performance fabric options, the Draper James by POLYWOOD collection offers classic styles across dining, deep seating, front porch, chaise lounges, and kids' furniture.

To celebrate the partnership debut, Draper James will operate a pop-up shop on property at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort throughout the duration of the activation, offering guests the chance to shop exclusive finds within a curated summer collection hand-picked for this collaboration.

"The most meaningful partnerships enable a brand to move beyond product and create experiences that people remember fondly," said Jeannie Yoo, CEO of Draper James. "Our collaboration with POLYWOOD reflects a shared appreciation for sustainability, craftsmanship, and inviting spaces where people want to gather. Bringing that ethos to life through Après Sea at LaPlaya extends the Draper James lifestyle beyond the home and into an immersive hospitality experience. It's a natural expression of our brand values and our commitment to creating moments rooted in warmth, connection, and Southern hospitality."

The Après Sea experience will be available daily at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort July 25 through Oct. 25, 2026. To learn more and book a reservation, please visit www.laplayaresort.com/draperjamespolywood. Follow along @LaPlayaNaples, @DraperJames @POLYWOOD.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janie Henker

The Zimmerman Agency

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SOURCE LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort